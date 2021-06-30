Scarinci Hollenbeck's Litigation Group Welcomes Seasoned New York Litigator Thomas H. Herndon, Jr.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck's New York City office recently welcomed the addition of Thomas H. Herndon, Jr. as Partner. Mr. Herndon is a former Founding & Managing Member of an NYC law firm and has nearly two decades of experience handling a wide variety of general litigation and corporate matters.

Scarinci Hollenbeck's NY/NJ Litigation Partner, Thomas H. Herndon, Jr.

"As the firm has undergone changes both big and small over the last year, we have met with a number of litigation candidates but few stood out like Mr. Herndon," shared Donald Scarinci, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm. "He has an expansive legal background, a bold entrepreneurial spirit, and notable leadership experience that put him in a class of his own. I have no doubt our clients and partners alike will appreciate his addition to the firm," he continued.

Understanding the diverse and evolving needs of his clients, Mr. Herndon developed a robust legal practice over the course of his career, handling virtually all types of litigation and transactional matters for clients in a myriad of industries. He has routinely represented individuals and businesses in various matters relating to corporate disputes, bankruptcy, cyber litigation, transportation litigation, commercial real estate, labor & employment, corporate & regulatory compliance, as well as corporate transactions & business.

"It is my pleasure to connect with a law firm that aligns with my desire to serve as a one-stop shop," stated Mr. Herndon. "With the support of the firm, I am able to expand the scope of my offerings in unprecedented ways. I feel this will be a fruitful partnership and I look forward to growing with Scarinci Hollenbeck."

Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Mr. Herndon served as Founding & Managing Member of a NYC-based law firm. In addition to managing the day-to-day operations of the firm, Mr. Herndon was responsible for managing associates and staff on all commercial, corporate, regulatory and administrative matters. You can learn more about Thomas H. Herndon, Jr.'s legal background at: http://www.scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/thomas-h-herndon-jr/

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

