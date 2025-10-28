Scarlet by RedDrop named 2025 Atlanta Startup Award winner

Innovative period care brand recognized as top underrepresented-founded startup

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarlet by RedDrop , a fast-scaling puberty care brand that has reached over 1 million tweens and teens, is proud to announce it has been named a winner at the seventh annual Atlanta Startup Awards . The awards program is hosted by Startup Atlanta , a community nonprofit dedicated to convening and connecting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This year marked the most competitive selection process to date, with nearly 250 nominations submitted across nine categories. After a record-breaking response and rigorous review, Startup Atlanta named Scarlet by RedDrop as one of nine winners who represent the boldest, most impactful startups, founders, and ecosystem leaders shaping the future of Atlanta.

Scarlet by RedDrop received the top prize in the "Best Underrepresented-Founded Startup" category, which recognizes outstanding startups founded or led by people of color or women that have achieved significant milestones over the past 12 months.

"We're honored that Scarlet by RedDrop was selected as Startup Atlanta's 2025 Underrepresented-Founded Startup award winner," said Dana Roberts, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer of Scarlet by RedDrop. "Last year, only 0.3% of all venture capital funding went to women of color, yet our community continues to demonstrate that we deliver results. This is reflected in the growth we've achieved this past year, as we evolved our inclusive, girl-centered brand into a thriving, high-impact business."

Co-founded in 2019 by educator Dana Roberts and physician Monica Williams, Scarlet by RedDrop has made period care more accessible for over 1 million tweens and teens with its specially sized pads, tampons, and puberty education materials. The brand is addressing a critical gap in the market — where less than 1% of period products are designed for younger bodies and first-time users.

The Atlanta Startup Award recognition comes on the heels of a year of significant growth for Scarlet by RedDrop. Recently, the company rebranded to Scarlet by RedDrop and expanded its products to 350+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and ulta.com . It was recently named to the 2025 list of Most Fundable Companies by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, which adds to the significant momentum behind the brand's exponential growth across the industry.

In November 2024, Scarlet by RedDrop won the $1 Million Grand Prize from Black Ambition , Pharrell Williams' nonprofit organization that supports Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs, furthering its mission to address menstrual inequity through tween period products and educational resources.

To connect with and learn more about Scarlet by RedDrop, visit tryscarlet.com . Follow us on Instagram ( @ScarletByRedDrop ), Facebook ( @ScarletByRedDrop ), YouTube ( @ScarletByRedDrop ), and TikTok ( @ScarletByRedDrop ) to stay up to date.

About Scarlet by RedDrop

Scarlet by RedDrop is a puberty care brand for school-aged girls that offers specially sized period products made for girls' bodies and flows. With a focus on properly sized period products and education-backed solutions, Scarlet by RedDrop is on a mission to normalize periods and period preparation for tweens, teens, and their families. Since 2019, Scarlet by RedDrop has made period care more accessible for over 1 million teens and tweens.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Scarlet by RedDrop