Scarlett Johansson Joins Snow Days Organic Pizza Bites As Creative Director; Makes Strategic Investment Into HumanCo Parent Company

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Snow Days , the new brand bringing a novel, health-forward approach to frozen comfort food, announced a strategic partnership with award-winning actress, Scarlett Johansson. In addition to becoming an investor in HumanCo, the mission-driven holding company creating consumer products which help people live healthier lives, Johansson will also be joining Snow Days as Creative Director, bringing her insights and ideas to product development and continued brand growth.

Snow Days launched in March 2021 to take all the unnatural things out of pizza bites and replace them with organic, grain-free ingredients so you can finally feel free to enjoy what you love again. The brand realized that getting older and more educated comes with a long list of new responsibilities, rules, and skepticism and unfortunately, this applies to the food we eat. Because of this, the carefree child inside all of us has been silenced as we continue to face the hard truth: most of the foods from our youth, which once represented happiness, freedom, and a sense of possibility, are highly-processed junk. Snow Days exists to get you feeling like that kid again, but this time as an adult who is free to enjoy incredible tasting organic, grain and gluten-free pizza bites.

"Eating the foods we love and love to share with our families doesn't have to make us feel bad physically or contribute to food guilt," said Scarlett Johansson. "I am so excited to partner with HumanCo and Snow Days to help bring this evolutionary comfort food to the table. HumanCo'scommitment to wholesome deliciousness is one that I am proud to get behind and reflects my own interest in comprehensive well-being."

Snow Days takes its ingredients seriously and makes the product with only what you can find on organic farms and in nature. Each bite features a grain-free, yet crispy, cassava flour crust and sustainably-sourced, grass-fed mozzarella cheese - with each serving packed with over 10g of protein, 11% of your daily fiber and seven different fruits and vegetables.

"Scarlett Johansson is, and continues to be, one of the most recognizable names in today's culture. While her acting accolades speak for itself, we are excited to partner with Scarlett because of her authentic, human connection with what we are doing at HumanCo. As a working mother always striving to stay healthy as well as balancing her career and school drop-off, she's the perfect partner for Snow Days," said Jason H. Karp, founder and CEO of HumanCo. "Her commitment to the brand values, highly-conscious lifestyle, and fanatical love of comfort foods will undoubtedly help us to bring Snow Days to a wider audience who thought or feared that they could no longer enjoy the foods they once loved."

Snow Days plans to bring a world of clean, organic and sustainable frozen meals into the lives of those looking for trustworthy products that don't sacrifice taste or enjoyment. Snow Days is currently available direct-to-consumer and is shipping to all states within the continental United States. For more information, please visit www.snowdays.com , and follow Snow Days @snowdays.

About Snow Days

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven holding company that is fanatical about creating products focused on healthier living and sustainability. We believe it has become too difficult to find and rely on healthy options and we are changing this paradigm through a new approach: we put people first. HumanCo advances the health of consumers using a long-term strategy around impactful, cleaner consumer products that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

