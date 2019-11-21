SCARPA North America Recalls Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product:  Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's Ski Boots  

Hazard: The ski boot shell can crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. 

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boot to receive a free boot shell repair. SCARPA is contacting all known purchasers directly.   

Consumer Contact: 
SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at www.scarpa.com and click on "Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Ski Boot Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,200 (in addition, 1,200 were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall involves the Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Men's Ski Boots.
The Maestrale style numbers are #12047/501.1 and can be identified by their orange color, and the "SCARPA" name on lower-outside shell and "Maestrale" model name on upper/outside cuff. The Maestrale RS style numbers are #12046/501.1 and can be identified by their white, black and lime color, and the "SCARPA" name on lower-outside shell and "Maestrale RS" model name on upper/outside cuff.

Incidents/Injuries: SCARPA has received 605 reports of boot shells cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:  Authorized SCARPA dealers and outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.scarpa.com from August 2017 through August 2019 for $700 for the Maestrale model and $800 for the Maestrale RS model.

Importer:  SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colo.

Manufacturer: Calzaturificio S.C.A.R.P.A.  S.P.A., of Italy

Manufactured in: Italy

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: Health Canada's press release is available at https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/71521r-eng.php

