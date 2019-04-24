Scarpetta Team Opens Its First International Restaurant

Sette, named for the lucky number seven, will bring authentic Italian food from the heart of Manhattan with its own inimitable flair. A cocktail lounge called Nolita Social will complement Sette and be located beneath the restaurant. LDV Hospitality continues their development of original F&B concepts for hotels around the world.

The term Scarpetta is derived from the Italian tradition of 'fare la Scarpetta,' which means to indulge in a meal down to the very last bite. Sette will remain true to this philosophy by continuing in its tradition of sourcing excellent seasonal, local ingredients, crafting freshly baked breads and its famous homemade pastas daily, including the renowned Scarpetta classic - Spaghetti with Tomato and Basil.

The much loved signature dishes from Scarpetta will be included on the Sette menu, with the addition of new dishes specific to Sette. The Crudo section will boast delicate YellowTail and Tuna Susci, complementing the Verdure section, featuring a rotation of vibrant local seasonal vegetables. Main courses will include Halibut or the Veal Tenderloin with gnocchi alla romana and glazed sweetbreads, which can be paired with a robust and eclectic mix of classic and esoteric Italian wines. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, as well as brunch on the weekends.

Sette has been designed by the esteemed Thomas Juul-Hanson, who is also credited with designing the flagship Scarpetta location in the trendy NoMad neighbourhood in Manhattan. Hanson maximizes the juxtaposition of natural and industrial materials, paired harmoniously together in chic, modern simplicity. The understated-yet-elegant approach to design creates an environment that is simultaneously stylish, welcoming, and inspiring.

"Scarpetta has always been comfortable yet aspirational, and modern yet grounded with a love for old world hospitality. Sette will follow this core ethos of our Scarpetta identity, capturing a quintessential New York balance of high energy and effortless elegance. We are delighted to bring our passion to guests in London," John Meadow, Founder of LDV Hospitality. "In true 'Dolce Vita' style, to create a parallel social experience to Scarpetta and Seville in the New York flagship, a cocktail lounge called Nolita Social will complement Sette, and be located beneath the restaurant where guests can continue their evening after dinner."

Nolita Social, named after New York's most charming neighborhood, North of Little Italy, will bring the energy of 'the New York night' to London, with a heady mix of elevated cocktails, live music and DJ's playing 60's rock, 70's soul, and 90's hip-hop for a stylish, yet carefree crowd. This lounge offers guests a journey of social discovery, beginning with early evening cocktails and lite bites, and transitioning to a feel good after hours hangout; encouraging a place that is a small, intimate, and seductive.

Sette by Scarpetta will be located on 4 Knightsbridge Green, London SW1X 7QN.

www.settelondon.co.uk | @settelondon

www.nolitasocial.co.uk | @nolitasocial

For all media inquiries, please contact Jaret Keller at Key Group Worldwide; jkeller@keygroup.tv |(212) 988-7701

About Scarpetta Restaurants

The original Scarpetta Restaurant opened in New York City's Meatpacking District in 2008 to critically acclaimed reviews. Thereafter, Scarpetta Restaurants opened in partnership with storied hotels such as The Fontainebleau in Miami, The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Gurney's Resort in Montauk, and The James New York – NoMad in New York City. The restaurant's name is derived from the Italian expression, "fare la Scarpetta," which means to savor a meal to the last bite. The philosophy of Scarpetta's kitchen is to create bold flavors by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients. The signature pastas are made in-house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally-sourced ingredients. Scarpetta's famous Spaghetti Tomato & Basil is nothing short of classic simplicity in both taste and preparation. Scarpetta's first international restaurant will open in London in Knightsbridge Green in late spring 2019; the restaurant will be called "Sette," a special designation for the new location named for the lucky number seven.

About Nolita Social

Named after New York's most charming neighbourhood, North of Little Italy, Nolita Social brings the energy of 'the New York night' to London, with a heady mix of elevated cocktails, live music and DJ's playing 60's rock, 70's soul, and 90's hip-hop for a stylish, yet carefree crowd. Located beneath Sette restaurant in Knightsbridge Green, this "underground" lounge offers guests a journey of social discovery, beginning with early evening cocktails and lite bites, and transitioning to a feel good after hours hangout; encouraging a place that is a small, intimate, and seductive.

About LDV Hospitality

LDV is a boutique hospitality group that creates authentic and unique restaurant and cocktail bar experiences inspired by La Dolce Vita, "The Good Life." The group was founded by John Meadow in 2008, with critically acclaimed flagship Scarpetta restaurant, followed by signature brands American Cut and Dolce Italian. With its home based in New York City, LDV spans across nine cities throughout the country, including The Hamptons, Miami and Las Vegas. In addition to its signature brands, LDV develops tailor-made concepts for its hotel partners, working with iconic hotel partners such as The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Fontainebleau of Miami, Gurney's Resorts and The James New York - NoMad. In summer 2019, LDV will open its first international restaurant and cocktail lounge in partnership with Bvlgari Hotel London.

About Bvlgari Hotel London

Located in Knightsbridge on the edge of Hyde Park, Bvlgari Hotel London is both a haven of calm in the centre of the city and yet under a minute's walk from such landmarks as Harrods and Harvey Nichols. Since opening in 2012, Bvlgari has set new standards among the luxury hotels of the British capital. Elegant contemporary architecture and Bvlgari's legendary flair for design are matched with an unparalleled quality of service. Here design, service, and generously proportioned rooms and suites are combined with unrivalled facilities, including Bvlgari Spa London's 25-metre swimming pool, 11 single treatment rooms with one private spa suite, a pioneering Workshop Gymnasium with on-site personal training team, a 47-seat Screening Room, stunning Ballroom and unique cigar shop with sampling room.

SOURCE LDV Hospitality