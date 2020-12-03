Scary Mommy And Huggies® Partner To Launch New Series "Up Early Tonight" To Stream On Hulu

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scary Mommy, the number one media and entertainment brand for moms in the U.S., together with partner, Huggies®, has created a new comedy series titled "Up Early Tonight", a late-night talk show for moms, by moms. The show follows a familiar late-night comedy format with monologues, a panel, parodies and entertaining deck bits, all geared to giving 2020 moms relatable comic relief. This new series is set to stream on Hulu December 17, with four 20-minute episodes.

Hosted by New York comedian and mom, Abbi Crutchfield, the variety show-style series also features other comedians including Ophira Eisenberg (host of NPR's "Ask Me Another"), Aminah Imani (host of "Wine Before Nine" podcast), Ester Steinberg (host of "Stand Up Mom" podcast) and more. The talk show is designed to support moms through those tiring, tough moments with an entertaining escape. Crutchfield and guests dish over anonymous mom confessionals, commiserate over unsolicited advice-givers, check out the latest mom fashions and everything in-between. The show offers authentic, humorous content and conversation that moms love and have come to expect from Scary Mommy.

"There has never been a show dedicated to this audience of night owls, so we wanted to give moms something fun and relatable to watch while they're up during those quiet hours," says Trixie Ferguson Gray, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand Studio for Scary Mommy's parent company, Some Spider. "Huggies has been a wonderful partner to us, and we couldn't be prouder of the funny, honest, high-quality show that we put together for moms, especially as a group that includes many moms ourselves. Thanks to Huggies for a great creative partnership."

"This year has been tough for everyone, especially moms who have faced extra challenges during pregnancy, those adjusting to a new baby at home, working from home or even home schooling while parenting simultaneously," says Sarah Inbau, Huggies North America Brand Manager. "As a mom of two young boys, it has been incredibly special to partner with Scary Mommy to create something so relatable for moms during times like these."

"Up Early Tonight" is a Some Spider production, presented by Huggies. Executive producers include Kelly M. Sater, Roka Music and Rich Bond, with co-executive producer, Robert King.

Scary Mommy is the number one media and entertainment brand for moms in the U.S. Some Spider is the parent company for Scary Mommy, Fatherly and The Dad.

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.

