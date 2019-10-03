Scary Warnings For National Love Your Roof Week, October 6-12
Todd Miller, the most sought-after metal roofing expert for homeowners and professionals, warns homeowners how important it is to love their roofs
Oct 03, 2019
Todd Miller, publisher of asktoddmiller.com and CEO of Isaiah Industries, the leading manufacturer of residential metal roofing products, has scary warnings about National Love Your Roof Week, October 6-12, as declared by the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA). Stressing the importance of caring for their homes, Miller's warnings help homeowners discover how to truly love their roofs.
To commemorate the week, here are seven things that happen if you don't love your roof.
- Rotted roof decking and moldy attics. Condensation and lack of proper ventilation will rot the plywood and other lumber in your roof and attic, eventually leading to mold. Metal roofing is a durable, worry-free way to overcome this concern.
- Water in your home's walls, crawlspace, and basement. Water that gets past your roof shingles ends up in places you don't want it to be, causing structural degradation and loss of strength.
- Fire risk. While some roofing materials are fire resistant when they are first installed, they lose that fire resistance with age. Homeowners in fire-prone areas are increasingly choosing metal roofs for the fire safety.
- High energy costs. Roofing materials like tile and standard shingles absorb heat from the sun throughout the day and continue to radiate it into the home even after the sun has gone down. A metal roof has reflective properties to keep heat out of your attic and reduce air conditioning costs by up to 20% or even more.
- Major risk in the event of storms. Roofing materials other than metal go through a process of deterioration that makes them more prone to damage with wind, rain, ice, snow, or extreme heat. Metal offers lasting resiliency and durability.
- Ice dams. For homes located in northern climates, the first line of defense against ice dams is proper attic sealing, insulation, and ventilation. A quality roof also helps provide great resistance against ice damage.
- Decreased home value. Conventional roofing materials function for 15 - 20 years but look ragged after just a few years of weathering. This detracts from your home's value and curb appeal. Metal roofs maintain a "just new" appearance, enhancing home value.
ABOUT TODD MILLER: Todd Miller, CEO of leading residential building products manufacturer Isaiah Industries, Inc. and publisher of popular consumer website asktoddmiller.com, devotes his work to helping homeowners make wise roofing and home improvement decisions.
