The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share for the 2017 fiscal year. The record date for the dividend is Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is planned for Tuesday April 3, 2018.

The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2017 fiscal year.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of board members should be 10. Board members Charlotte Bengtsson, Pär Boman, Lennart Evrell, Annemarie Gardshol, Ulf Larsson, Martin Lindqvist, Lotta Lyrå, Bert Nordberg and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Anders Sundström was elected. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The registered accounting firm EY AB was appointed the company´s auditor for a mandate period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website,

www.sca.com, within two weeks.

The speech held by President and CEO Ulf Larsson at the Meeting is available on the company website, www.sca.com.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt,

Vice President Group Communication

tel +46-60-19-34-98

Jan Svedjebrant,

Legal Counsel and Board Secretary

tel +46-60-19-31-23

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sca/r/sca-s-annual-general-meeting-2018,c2479252

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2479252/810265.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scas-annual-general-meeting-2018-300618682.html

SOURCE SCA

Related Links

http://www.sca.com

