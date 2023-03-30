SCA's Annual General Meeting 2023

SUNDSVALL, Sweden, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of SCA was held on March 30, 2023 at Clarion Hotel in Sundsvall

The Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2022.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, for the financial year of 2022, on a dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. The record date for the dividend is Monday, April 3, 2023. Payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to be made on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors and the President were granted discharge from liability for the financial year of 2022.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the number of Board members should be ten. Board members Pär Boman, Åsa Bergman, Lennart Evrell, Annemarie Gardshol, Carina Håkansson, Ulf Larsson, Martin Lindqvist, Anders Sundström, Barbara Milian Thoralfsson and Karl Åberg were re-elected. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB was appointed as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remunerations to the Board members and the auditor that were proposed in the notice convening the Meeting. The Meeting also approved the Board's remuneration report for 2022 and the Board's proposal on a long-term cash-based incentive program for the years 2023-2025.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.sca.com, within two weeks.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. In 2022 the forest products company SCA had approximately 3,300 employees and sales amounted to SEK 21 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit sca.com

