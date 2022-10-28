SCA's Interim Report Q3 2022

SUNDSVALL, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January-September 2022 compared with January-September 2021

Net sales increased 13% to SEK 15,921m (14,059), which was mainly related to higher selling prices in all product areas.

(14,059), which was mainly related to higher selling prices in all product areas. EBITDA increased 30% to SEK 8,213m (6,303). The increase was mainly attributable to higher selling prices in all product areas. Cost increases were largely offset through good control over SCA's own value chain with a high degree of self-sufficiency in wood and energy. EBITDA margin increased to 51.6% (44.8).

(6,303). The increase was mainly attributable to higher selling prices in all product areas. Cost increases were largely offset through good control over SCA's own value chain with a high degree of self-sufficiency in wood and energy. EBITDA margin increased to 51.6% (44.8). Operating profit increased to SEK 7,052m (5,226).

(5,226). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 4,958m (3,453) and fully financed ongoing strategic investments.

(3,453) and fully financed ongoing strategic investments. Earnings per share was SEK 7.85 (5.68)

July–September 2022 compared with July–September 2021

Net sales were in line with the year-earlier period and amounted to SEK 5,007m (5,077).

(5,077). EBITDA decreased 7% to SEK 2,484m (2,684). The change was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for solid-wood products.

(2,684). The change was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for solid-wood products. EBITDA margin was 49.6% (52.9).

July–September 2022 compared with April–June 2022

Net sales declined to SEK 5,007m (5,899), mainly related to lower delivery volumes and lower selling prices for solid-wood products.

(5,899), mainly related to lower delivery volumes and lower selling prices for solid-wood products. EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,484m (3,121). The decline was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for solid-wood products and lower delivery volumes. EBITDA margin was 49.6% (52.9).

KEY FIGURES





Quarter

Jan-Sep SEKm

2022:3 2021:3 % 2022:2 %

2022 2021 % Net sales

5,007 5,077 -1 5,899 -15

15,921 14,059 13 EBITDA

2,484 2,684 -7 3,121 -20

8,213 6,303 30 EBITDA margin (%)

49.6 52.9

52.9



51.6 44.8

Operating profit

2,094 2,298 -9 2,735 -23

7,052 5,226 35 Net Profit

1,666 1,821 -9 2,180 -24

5,606 4,106 37 Earnings per share SEK

2.35 2.49

3.05



7.85 5.68























Operating cash flow

1,873 1,872

1,942



4,958 3,453

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM)

0.8x 1.0x

0,8x



0.8x 1.0x



SUMMARY OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Earnings for the third quarter decreased compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter previous year, primarily related to lower selling prices for solid-wood products. Good control of SCA's own value chain with a high degree of self-sufficiency in wood and energy have offset cost increases resulting from rising inflation.

Operating cash flow was strong during the quarter, fully financing SCA's ongoing expansion project. This includes the expansion of kraftliner manufacturing in Obbola, Umeå, and the new facility in Ortviken, Sundsvall, for the production of chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP). Both projects are proceeding on budget and the new production lines are expected to commence operation before year-end 2022, which is earlier than planned.

The supply of wood raw material to SCA's industries was stable during the quarter. The price of pulpwood and sawlogs increased gradually compared with the preceding quarter.

Demand for solid-wood products was weak in most markets in both the building materials trade and for new construction. Selling prices and delivery volumes declined compared with the preceding quarter on account of weaker demand.

Demand in the Pulp segment remained favorable during the quarter and selling prices in Europe increased. Delivery volumes decreased compared with the preceding quarter, mainly due to the planned maintenance stop that commenced at the end of the period.

Selling prices for kraftliner were stable during the quarter but demand declined somewhat from a high level as a result of lower demand for packaging. During the quarter, the new paper machine in Obbola successfully completed production tests and trimming has commenced.

