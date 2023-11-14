SCAT Airlines Announces Order for Seven Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Connect New Markets

- The Kazakhstan airline leverages the 737 MAX family to reduce fuel use, fly a more sustainable fleet as it looks to new routes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and SCAT Airlines announced today an order for seven 737-8 airplanes to expand its 737 MAX fleet. The latest order will nearly double SCAT's 737 fleet as the airline looks to open new routes to European destinations.

Boeing and SCAT Airlines announced today an order for seven 737-8 airplanes to expand its 737 MAX fleet. The latest order will nearly double SCAT’s 737 fleet as the airline looks to open new routes to European destinations. (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)
"Today, SCAT Airlines is the most dynamically developing airline in Kazakhstan, and it has the largest aircraft fleet in the country," said Vladimir Denissov, president of JSC SCAT Airlines.
"Replenishing the fleet with seven more Boeing 737-8 will increase the airline's carrying capacity. It will also positively affect the timely execution of flight schedules. The company will get an opportunity to expand its route network and offer passengers even more travel destinations."

Based in Şhymkent, Kazakhstan, SCAT serves an extensive network of domestic and international destinations in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central Asia. SCAT was the first airline in Central Asia to fly the 737 MAX and currently operates three 737-8 and five 737-9 airplanes. This order was previously unidentified on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website.

"This repeat order is a testament to SCAT's confidence in the value, performance and reliability of the 737 MAX family," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We look forward to supporting their network expansion and continuing to play an integral role in their long-term success."

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower operating costs and additional range to profitably open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on configuration and offers a range of up to 6,480 km (3,500 nautical miles). The 737-9 seats up to 220 passengers and offers a range of up to 6,110 km (3,300 nautical miles).

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at www.boeing.com/careers

Contact:

Elena Alexandrova, Boeing Communications
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

Victoria Starozhilova, SCAT Airlines
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

