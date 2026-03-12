SCAYLE Announces Partnership with Levi Strauss & Co.

SCAYLE Becomes the E-Commerce Platform for levi.com

HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAYLE today announces its global partnership with Levi's®, one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global denim leader. SCAYLE will become the global e-commerce platform for levi.com across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

With this strategically significant partnership, SCAYLE secures a lighthouse win in the United States, the world's largest software-as-a-service market representing more than 50% of global volume.

Levi's® represents SCAYLE's core target profile as a global fashion brand with a strong strategic focus on Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) growth and omnichannel excellence.

Tobias Ring, Managing Director at SCAYLE, said:

"With Levi's®, we're welcoming one of the world's most iconic brands to SCAYLE. This partnership is a strong signal of our growth ambitions in the U.S. and demonstrates the strength of our enterprise commerce technology for leading fashion and lifestyle brands globally. Together, we're setting a new standard for seamless, scalable, and customer-centric digital experiences, preparing Levi's® business for the next era of digital retail."

Enabling Global Direct-to-Consumer Growth

Levi's® is accelerating its long-term growth through a DTC-first strategy, prioritizing seamless omnichannel experiences that meet fans of the brand wherever they shop. SCAYLE will serve as the e-commerce platform across key markets for the Levi's® brand, accelerating the brand's focus to drive an elevated and premium online experience for its fans and showcase its full denim lifestyle assortment. Implementation is already underway, with key site migrations expected to begin in 2026 and continue into 2027.

Jason Keinath, Vice President of Product Management and UX at Levi Strauss & Co., said:

"Over the past several years, we've been rewiring Levi's® to operate as a best-in-class, direct-to-consumer-first retailer, grounded in a deep understanding of how and where our fans want to engage with us. With SCAYLE, we've found a partner that brings a deep understanding of fashion, enabling us to build a modern, AI-powered e-commerce platform that will further elevate the levi.com experience while best showcasing our full head-to-toe denim lifestyle offering. Together, we're creating a differentiated brand experience that only Levi's® can deliver."

Through this replatform, Levi's® is leveraging SCAYLE's intuitive and flexible core commerce features, such as checkout, promotion engine, and frontend storefront application, to take full ownership of its digital future. SCAYLE provides the modular, API-first architecture and powerful, configurable backend that empowers Levi's® business teams to deploy new features and unique brand experiences at speed. This shift ensures that global scalability and operational efficiency are built into the very core of the business.

The collaboration is rooted in co-innovation, working together to bring cutting-edge, fashion-focused features and emerging technologies to market. By combining Levi's® iconic brand with SCAYLE's high-performance e-commerce engine, the two companies are defining the next generation of the digital shopping experience.

Cornerstone in SCAYLE's International Expansion

Following its expansion into the United States and the registration of SCAYLE Inc. in New York, SCAYLE has rapidly built a local presence and translated market entry into customer wins. The partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. marks a significant cornerstone in SCAYLE's global growth trajectory and further strengthens its position in the U.S. market.

About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is an enterprise commerce platform enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique, scalable customer experiences globally. Founded in 2018 within the ABOUT YOU Group, SCAYLE has since evolved into the Group's successful B2B segment, powering ambitious commerce strategies across international markets. Today, around 350 online shops run on SCAYLE's software. The platform offers a comprehensive feature set including PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as advanced capabilities for omnichannel, promotions, and search, all unified within one intuitive user interface. Its modern, API-first architecture ensures maximum flexibility and seamless integration into complex system landscapes. Leading international brands and retailers such as Levi's®, Harrods, Manchester United, Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, and FC Bayern trust SCAYLE to accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth in digital commerce. Following its expansion into the United States, SCAYLE has successfully strengthened its international footprint and continues to scale its global operations. Since 2025, SCAYLE has been part of Zalando SE, further reinforcing its position as a leading enterprise commerce platform across the globe.

For further information, please visit: https://www.scayle.com/

