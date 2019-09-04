SCB Global Healthcare Acquires Gallus Detox Centers

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC, a Denver based healthcare services holding company founded by Warren Olsen and Russ Matthews today announced that it has acquired the Gallus Detox Centers, a provider of customized inpatient medical detoxification programs for alcoholism and drug addiction. Gallus Detox Centers was founded by Dr. Patrick Gallus, a board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 15 years of experience treating drug and alcohol related issues.

Gallus Detox Centers

Warren Olsen, Chairman of SCB Global Healthcare Services said, "We are delighted to welcome the Gallus Detox Centers to the SCB Global family and partner with Dr. Gallus and his team. Over the more than 8 years that the Gallus Detox Centers have operated, Patrick and his team have helped thousands of people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction on the road to recovery by providing a safe and comfortable medical detox program. I'm especially happy that Patrick is continuing as the Chief Medical Officer and a significant shareholder; and his entire team is remaining in place."

Dr. Patrick Gallus, founder of Gallus Detox, said "I am very pleased to be working with Warren, Russ and the entire SCB Global team. By partnering with SCB Global, we can expand from our single facility organization and greatly increase the number of people we help to overcome drug and alcohol addiction."

About SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC

Based in Denver, Colorado, SCB Global Healthcare Services focuses on making control investments in companies that provide healthcare services for correctional facilities and in the addiction treatment area.

About Gallus Detox Centers (www.gallusdetox.com)

Gallus Detox Centers provide an inpatient IV therapy medical detoxification program to allow patients to safely and comfortably physically withdraw from alcohol and drugs, such as opioids, without becoming cross-addicted to substitute substances such as methadone or suboxone. Gallus Detox currently operates one center in Scottsdale, AZ, with a second facility in Littleton, CO (a Denver suburb) scheduled to be opened in late 2019.

