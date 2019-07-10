SCB Global Healthcare Invests in Qualis Group

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC, a Denver based healthcare services holding company founded by Warren Olsen and Russ Matthews today announced that it has acquired a 50% interest in Qualis Group, LLC, a Blue Bell, PA based provider of healthcare services to jails and other correctional facilities.

Warren Olsen, Chairman of SCB Global Healthcare Services said, "We are delighted to welcome Qualis to the SCB Global family and partner with Emre Umar, Qualis' founder, and his team. Emre has over 25 years of experience in helping jails and other correctional facilities provide quality healthcare services to inmates while still recognizing the budgetary and other challenges that correctional facilities face. We are excited to help Qualis thrive and grow."

Emre Umar, president and founder of Qualis, said: "In addition to SCB Global providing the capital to help Qualis grow, I am also very pleased that Warren has agreed to serve as Qualis' Chairman and CEO; and Russ as our Chief Operating Officer. The combination of SCB Global's strong financial and executive management expertise, coupled with my team's long-standing experience in serving jails, positions Qualis for strong growth, while continuing to focus on serving our clients well."

About SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC

Based in Denver, Colorado, SCB Global Healthcare Services focuses on making control investments in companies that provide healthcare services for correctional facilities and in the addiction treatment area.

About Qualis Group, LLC

Based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Qualis is a leading provider of healthcare services to jails and other correctional facilities. Qualis provides a broad range of services to these facilities related to medical and dental services, mental health services, addiction treatment services, pharmaceutical and medical record keeping. The Qualis leadership team prides itself on focusing solely on correctional facilities and understanding the needs of those facilities and their inmate populations.

