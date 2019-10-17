SCB Global Healthcare Services Appoints Doug Weiss as President, Chief Customer Officer of Gallus Detox Centers

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC, a Denver based healthcare services holding company founded by Warren Olsen and Russ Matthews, today announced that it has appointed Doug Weiss as President and Chief Customer Officer of Gallus Detox Centers, a nationally recognized provider of inpatient medical detoxification programs for individuals suffering from substance use disorders.

Gallus Detox Centers

Warren Olsen, Chairman of SCB Global Healthcare Services said, "We are delighted to welcome Doug to the Gallus Detox Center team. His extensive experience in building patient-centric, multi-site healthcare companies and delivering outstanding customer experience will enable us to grow our network to fill a significant need."

Dr. Patrick Gallus, founder of Gallus Detox, said, "I am thrilled to be working with Doug to bring our personalized medical detox services to significantly more patients. We are united in the vision of becoming the best first step for individuals needing to overcome their addiction to alcohol, illicit drugs or psychotherapeutics in order to start their recovery journey."

Prior to joining Gallus, Weiss was the Chief Marketing Officer of Eating Recovery Center. Earlier in his career he served as the Chief Marketing Officer of AdvantageCare Physicians and Attain Fertility Centers, as well as senior marketing and business leadership roles at Merck-Medco and The Travelers.

About SCB Global Healthcare Services, LLC

Based in Denver, Colorado, SCB Global Healthcare Services focuses on making control investments in companies that provide healthcare services for correctional facilities and in the addiction treatment area.

About Gallus Detox Centers (www.gallusdetox.com)

Gallus Detox Centers provide an inpatient IV therapy medical detoxification program to allow patients to safely and comfortably physically withdraw from alcohol and drugs, such as opioids, without becoming cross-addicted to substitute substances such as methadone or suboxone. Gallus Detox currently operates one center in Scottsdale, AZ, with a second facility in Littleton, CO (a Denver suburb) scheduled to open in January 2020. For admissions, call 888-314-0453 or visit gallusdetox.com.

