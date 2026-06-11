SCbio Spotlights South Carolina's Leading Life Sciences Industry at BIO International in San Diego

Life Sciences industry generates an impressive $20.1 billion in annual economic impact for the Palmetto State.

South Carolina emerges as a Southeastern powerhouse in biomanufacturing, digital health, and biotech specialties.

15 companies and organizations with deep roots in South Carolina will join SCbio at BIO 2026.

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by SCbio, South Carolina's unifying life sciences leader, the state's rapidly-growing life sciences industry will be on full display at BIO 2026, the annual international convention hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization June 22-25 in San Diego.

SCbio, and 15 life sciences companies and organizations with roots in the Palmetto State, will showcase South Carolina's rapidly growing life sciences ecosystem and highlight the state's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and economic development in the biotech and medtech sectors. As one of the fastest-growing life sciences hubs in the Southeast, South Carolina is home to more than 1,000 life sciences companies, employing over 63,000 professionals.

SCbio's presence at BIO 2026 will serve as a platform to engage with global industry leaders, promote investment opportunities, and spotlight the talent, infrastructure, and partnerships driving life sciences growth across South Carolina. With an annual economic impact of $20.1 billion, life sciences employment growth in South Carolina has been higher than all other Southeastern states since 2019. In 2024, the South Carolina Department of Commerce recognized the life sciences as a top-three business priority for economic growth. As such, the state is committed to fueling innovation, driving growth, and amplifying its position as a burgeoning leader in the advancement of life and science in unison.

"South Carolina is entering BIO 2026 with momentum, ready to display that it is prioritizing innovation and making bold and strategic investments that support the future of life sciences," said James Chappell, Ph. D., President and CEO of SCbio. "Our ecosystem is mature enough to attract research-driven, technology-forward organizations—and flexible enough to support them as they grow. That combination is transforming South Carolina into a nationally recognized life sciences leader and destination for investment."

SCbio will sponsor the South Carolina pavilion at booth #2121 and host events, meetings, and networking opportunities throughout the convention to foster strategic partnerships and promote the state's expanding capabilities in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and digital health.

The South Carolina delegation at BIO will include multiple companies and organizations from South Carolina, including leading diagnostic information services provider Quest Diagnostics, biopharmaceutical manufacturer AmbioPharm and economic development partners such as the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

To schedule a meeting with the SCbio team at BIO 2026, please visit scbio.org or contact Connor Watkins, director of marketing, at [email protected].

About SCbio

SCbio is the definitive, unifying leader in South Carolina's life sciences sector, fostering authentic collaboration and innovation across academia, startups, government and established enterprises. As a member-driven economic development organization, SCbio represents an industry that generates $20.1 billion in annual economic impact and supports 63,000 jobs across South Carolina. Our members are unified by a mission to positively impact humanity through science across the ecosystem of advanced and specialty manufacturing; digital health and the data frontier; and cutting-edge health specializations. For additional information about SCbio and the life sciences industry, or to become a member, visit SCbio.org.

SOURCE SCbio