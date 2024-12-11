SCbio To Host a Gathering of National Life Sciences Leaders at Annual Conference in Charleston Feb. 18-20

-Largest life sciences gathering in South Carolina convenes over 500 industry pioneers, innovators and thought leaders from across the United States.

-Conference to showcase cutting-edge research, breakthrough treatments and next-generation technologies emerging from the Palmetto State's thriving life sciences sector.

SCbio will unveil its new initiative to define the core pillars of the state's life sciences and medtech sectors and attract companies to the state.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCbio will bring national life sciences leaders to South Carolina for its annual conference at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C. February 18-20, 2025.

The SCbio Annual Conference stands as the premier life sciences event in the Southeast, where global leaders and industry experts exchange insights, form powerful connections and discover exciting new achievements from the fastest-growing economic sector in South Carolina. Additionally, SCbio will unveil its new initiative aimed at defining the core pillars of the state's life sciences and medtech sectors to attract companies to the state—highlighting the organization's commitment to fostering innovation and growth in these critical sectors.

"We're thrilled to announce that this year's SCbio conference will be unlike any other, fueled by the growing momentum of life sciences in South Carolina," said SCbio President and CEO James Chappell. "I'm particularly excited to share our new campaign that will put our state on the map—showcasing our position as the largest growing state in the life sciences sector. South Carolina has an incredible story to tell, and we're eager to shine a spotlight on our achievements for the entire country [and world] to see."

Since 2011, the conference has grown to over 500 attendees from 24 U.S. states and has become a catalyst for collaboration—shaping the future of life sciences both regionally and nationally. Speakers range from international powerhouse brands such as Novo Nordisk to federal leaders from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

This year's two-day conference will feature how research and technologies from South Carolina companies and academic institutions are advancing life sciences, as well as spotlighting the growth of the innovation districts, introducing new and emerging therapeutics and oncology startups, highlighting the latest advancements in women's health and more.

Hosted by Morgan Nichols Scarnnechia as emcee, the elite lineup of speakers will feature keynote addresses from:

John F. Crowley , President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO )

) Vinny Durand , Director, Life Sciences, Savills Raleigh/Durham

Andrew Crenshaw , Vice President of Operations, Site Lead, GRAIL, Inc.

Arda Ural, Ph.D., Americas Industry Market Leader, Ernst & Young

As a continued celebration of excellence, SCbio will proudly present its Pinnacle Awards, honoring trailblazers whose contributions to the life sciences have sparked remarkable success, inspired leadership, and propelled the industry forward. These awards recognize not only innovation, but also the profound positive impact on employees, customers and communities across South Carolina.

Registration for the SCbio annual conference is now open. To register, visit https://cvent.me/mB12w1.

About SCbio.

SCbio is the definitive, unifying leader in South Carolina's life sciences sector, fostering authentic collaboration and innovation across academia, startups, government and established enterprises. As a member-driven economic development organization, SCbio represents more than 1,000 organizations employing more than 87,000 professionals. Our members are unified by a mission to positively impact humanity through science across the ecosystem of advanced and specialty manufacturing; digital health and the data frontier; and cutting-edge health specializations. For additional information about SCbio and the life sciences industry, or to become a member, visit www.SCbio.org.

