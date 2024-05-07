SCbio's Life Science Accelerator, SCbioDrive, Launches Application for Inaugural Cohort

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCbio, in partnership with The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), today opened the applications for its new accelerator program, SCbioDrive, A biannual program, SCbioDrive will select up to six seed-stage life sciences companies for an eight-week hybrid program designed to advance their platforms and technologies through expert business curricula, industry guidance and mentorship - all at no cost.

Emerging therapeutics companies are invited to apply for the inaugural Fall 2024 program by June 28.

Startups selected through a rigorous two-step vetting process will:

Participate in six business-focused curriculum modules taught by seasoned experts from Charles River Labs , Deloitte, Maynard Nexsen , Medpoint, and more;

, Deloitte, , Medpoint, and more; Partner with a small, dedicated group of industry mentors;

Connect with SCbio's global life sciences network through ecosystem-wide events and targeted 1:1 partnering opportunities; and

Experience an End-of-program Demo Day in Charleston, S.C. , where they will present their company to a curated group of potential investors and industry leaders.

"The resources and knowledge that the SCbioDrive inaugural cohort will gain from the expert companies leading this curriculum will be invaluable," said SCbio President and CEO James Chappell. "We want this program to show entrepreneurs that South Carolina is the state where businesses, at their earliest stages, are set up for success and sustained growth."

"Our vision for Drive has always been to support diverse founders with exciting science no matter where they are starting their company," said MassBio CEO & President Kendalle Burlin O'Connell. "We're pleased to see SCbio take the MassBioDrive model and put a Palmetto State spin on it to accelerate their homegrown startups toward success."

The Fall 2024 accelerator will run from September 23 to November 21. Applications for the inaugural program cohort are available at www.scbio.org/scbiodrive.

SCbio is South Carolina's investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. SCbio represents more than 1,000 organizations employing more than 87,000 professionals across the state and supports and advances organizations in multiple arenas including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment, digital health, research and medical labs, bioscience distribution, bio-ag and more. For additional information about SCbio and the life sciences industry, visit www.SCbio.org.

