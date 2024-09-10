SCbio's Life Sciences Accelerator, SCbioDrive, Announces Inaugural Cohort of Oncology and Neuroscience Startups

Seven emerging life science startups from South Carolina to Taiwan to receive guidance, mentoring and business-focused curriculum modules taught by industry experts including Charles River Labs, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, Maynard Nexsen, Medpoint, Inspire Agency and more

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCbio, in partnership with The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), has selected seven emerging life sciences companies to participate in the inaugural SCbioDrive Accelerator cohort.

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional cohort of oncology and neuroscience companies to SCbioDrive," said SCbio President and CEO James Chappell. "With participants hailing from South Carolina, Boston, New York, Florida, and even as far as Taiwan, this is a testament to the global appeal and momentum our state is generating in the life sciences sector—especially in areas we're becoming known for in the state: oncology and neuroscience. By bringing together these world-class innovators, we're not only advancing critical scientific breakthroughs but also shining a spotlight on South Carolina as a hub for life sciences innovation and collaboration."

A semiannual program, SCbioDrive will lead seven seed-stage life sciences companies through an eight-week hybrid program designed to advance their platforms and technologies through expert business curricula, industry guidance and mentorship – all at no cost.

"To support innovation anywhere is to help deliver for patients everywhere, and partnering with SCBio to launch their own accelerator is one way that MassBio is able to do that, and I'm thrilled to see the first cohort of companies selected to participate," said MassBio CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O'Connell. "The Drive programs empower startups and founders at a crucial juncture in their growth, and what I love to see is what they are able to do next armed with business know-how, seasoned mentors, and access to our global network."

These startups will participate in business-focused curriculum modules taught by experts including Charles River Labs, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, Maynard Nexsen, Medpoint, Inspire Agency and more.

The program will end in November with a Demo Day in Charleston, S.C., where cohort companies will present to a curated group of potential investors and industry leaders.

SCbioDrive Fall 2024 Cohort

Booster Biosciences ( Melrose , M.A.) leverages novel biological models developed at Harvard Medical School to discover the mechanisms of resistance and engineer optimal therapeutics. Their portfolio of patented therapeutics targets resistance to conventional and immuno-oncology drugs.





To learn more about the SCbioDrive Accelerator Program, visit scbio.org/scbiodrive.

About SCbio

SCbio is South Carolina's member-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing and growing the life sciences industry in the state. SCbio represents more than 1,000 organizations employing more than 87,000 professionals across the state and supports and advances organizations in multiple arenas including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment, digital health, research and medical labs, bioscience distribution, bio-ag and more. For additional information about SCbio and the life sciences industry, visit www.SCbio.org.

