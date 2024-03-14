SCC Power Announces that its Subsidiary, SCC Power San Pedro, has Completed the Expansion of the San Pedro Power Plant

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCC Power Plc ("SCC Power") announced that its Argentine subsidiary SCC Power San Pedro SA ("SCC Power San Pedro") has successfully completed the expansion and conversion to combined cycle of the San Pedro power plant.

The expansion and conversion to combined cycle of the San Pedro plant consisted on the installation of a 55 MW steam turbine, a 50MW gas turbine, three heat recovery steam generators, an aero-condenser and various other auxiliary components. The expansion project increased aggregate plant capacity to 208.5 MW and enhanced energy efficiency by 25%, placing San Pedro amongst the most efficient thermal generators in the Argentine power matrix.

The capacity incorporated by the project, will be remunerated under the terms of Resolution 287 PPA expiring on February 16, 2036.

The completion of the San Pedro combined cycle project is a significant milestone for SCC Power. The project is one of the key strategic objectives defined at the inception of the Company in May 2022. SCC remains fully focused on stabilizing plant operational performance, optimizing costs, and implementing a full turnaround of the business to maximize value for all stakeholders.

SCC Power San Pedro SA owns and operates the San Pedro thermal power generation plant, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a total installed capacity of 208.5MW. The plant is equipped with highly reliable and proven Siemens technology. The company's capacity is fully contracted under long term take-or-pay PPA contracts denominated in U.S. Dollars.

