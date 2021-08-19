SCC Reinforces Their Post-COVID 19 Website as Numbers Continue to Rise

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Care Clinics has revamped their Post-COVID Centers to continue their work with COVID-19 "long-haulers." As COVID-19 variants run rampant across the world, SCC recognizes the growing importance of variant knowledge and treatments.

Since the global shutdown in March 2020, we've been actively treating and helping COVID-19 patients. Although our patients eventually test negative, many still suffer from virus symptoms long after their recovery. Our main goal is to help patients who continuously live with and are affected by the symptoms get back to their lives.

COVID-19 new cases reached an all-time low on May 31 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Currently, cases are on the rise again with the discovery of new COVID-19 variants which have proved to be more deadly. We aren't sure of the long-term effects of the new variants. Coronavirus "long-haulers" experience symptoms long after they test negative.

Recently, the National Institutes of Health has recognized these long-haulers as suffering from Post COVID-19 Syndrome. Up to 20% of patients who recover from COVID-19 show a lasting reduction in organ function. An even larger percentage fail to regain their sense of both taste and smell for several months.

With our patients being the top priority, our team at Post-COVID Centers consists of psychiatry treatments, pain management, cardiology, neurology, pulmonology and beyond. We have many highly-qualified physicians ready to help in each category listed above. We're ready to aid our patients in preventing diseases, maintaining wellness and treating or managing any medical conditions.

At Post-COVID Center, we offer tele-health consultations to all of our patients no matter their location. Through tele-health visits, our team can assess the patient's conditions and create a treatment plan to send to their primary care doctor. We accept patients from across the globe, with or without insurance.

Our Post-COVID Center website can be found at www.postcovidcenters.com . For more information or questions, feel free to contact us at 469-545-9983 or at [email protected]. Our fax is 469-709-1948.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Specialty Care Clinics

(214) 717-3182

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Care Clinics

Related Links

specialtycareclinics.com

