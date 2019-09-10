SCCE & HCCA announce newly-elected members of their Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & the Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) has announced recent appointments to its Board of Directors, who will take office November 1, 2019. These individuals will join the group of compliance leaders who provide direction and leadership to SCCE & HCCA, a nonprofit professional membership association that serves more than 20,000 compliance and ethics professionals worldwide.

"The compliance and ethics profession continues to face numerous challenges, but also has many opportunities to demonstrate its value," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA. "These four new and re-elected board members, together with the returning members, are an extremely valuable and diverse representation of the profession that will help guide SCCE & HCCA."

The following are the four newly-elected members of the SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors:

Kristy Grant-Hart , CEO, Spark Compliance Consulting

, CEO, Spark Compliance Consulting Walter Johnson , Assistant Privacy Officer, Regulatory Compliance, Inova

, Assistant Privacy Officer, Regulatory Compliance, Inova Jenny O'Brien , Chief Compliance Officer, UnitedHealthcare

, Chief Compliance Officer, UnitedHealthcare Greg Triguba , Principal, Compliance Integrity Solutions

About SCCE & HCCA

Founded in 1996, the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was created to fill a growing need for education and community among healthcare compliance professionals. In 2004, we expanded our scope by forming the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), which supports compliance and ethics professionals across all industries. Both member-based associations provide resources, publications, certifications, and training to compliance professionals – including a combined 100+ conferences annually - and champion ethical practices and compliance standards. SCCE & HCCA, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, serve a combined 20,000+ members from more than 100 countries – and we continue to grow.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

SOURCE The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)