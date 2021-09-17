SCCE & HCCA Announces Two New Appointments to Its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) & Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Directors taking office on November 1, 2021, and the re-election of five existing board members to new terms.

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors is comprised of 19 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community by providing oversight and leadership for the association.

SCCE & HCCA's two new board members are:

Niurka Adorno-Davies , AVP Compliance, Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Niurka has held legal and compliance roles within the healthcare industry. A member of HCCA since 2009, Niurka has been actively involved in planning the San Juan Regional Conference and has contributed to HCCA as a speaker, author, and member of the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group.

Veronica has authored articles for both Compliance & Ethics Professional ® (CEP) and Compliance Today ® magazines and has spoken at conferences for SCCE & HCCA. Veronica is also a member of SCCE & HCCA's Diversity and Inclusion Working Group.

Current board members who were elected to new terms are:

Samantha Kelen , Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Louis Perold , Citadel Compliance

, Citadel Compliance Judy Ringholz , Jackson Health System

, Jackson Health System Lori Strauss , Stony Brook Medicine

, Stony Brook Medicine Debbie Troklus , Troklus Compliance Consulting

"I am thrilled with the backgrounds and expertise that these seven individuals bring to our organization. The mix of new and returning board members is precisely what we need to sustain our success and grow SCCE & HCCA," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

About SCCE & HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession and expanded in 2004 with the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) to serve the global compliance and ethics community across all industries. With a combined 20,000 members in 100 countries, SCCE & HCCA is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

