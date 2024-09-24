SCCE & HCCA Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® & Health Care Compliance Association® (SCCE® & HCCA®) is pleased to announce the election of three new members to its Board of Directors effective November 1, 2024, and the re-election of three existing board members to new terms starting November 1, 2024.

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors is comprised of 18 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance and ethics professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community by providing oversight and leadership for the association.

SCCE & HCCA's three new board members are:

Hassan Chaudry , BBA, MBA, CAMLS, CCEP, is the Chief Compliance Officer for the POSCO JV at General Motors' new joint venture. He has presented at industry events such as ECI's IMPACT conference and authored articles, including "Unveiling the Wave of Transparent Legislation: A Global Effort to Combat Crime" for SCCE's CEP Magazine , and "ESG Reporting: An Opportunity to Showcase Compliance Quality" for Compliance Week . Hassan has also guest lectured at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec , for the Supply Chain and Logistics graduate program. His dedication to advancing compliance and ethics is evident in his workshop on "Managing Money Laundering in Real Estate" for ACFE's Training Year Kickoff Event .

BBA, MBA, CAMLS, CCEP, is the Chief Compliance Officer for the POSCO JV at General Motors' new joint venture. He has presented at industry events such as ECI's IMPACT conference and authored articles, including "Unveiling the Wave of Transparent Legislation: A Global Effort to Combat Crime" for SCCE's , and "ESG Reporting: An Opportunity to Showcase Compliance Quality" for . Hassan has also guest lectured at in , for the Supply Chain and Logistics graduate program. His dedication to advancing compliance and ethics is evident in his workshop on "Managing Money Laundering in Real Estate" for . Lisa Kuca , CCEP, has a unique breadth of experience in highly regulated, global companies. She has held senior-level positions in various companies during transitory periods including Ethics Officer at The World Bank Group. In-house compliance roles include Freddie Mac and Lumber Liquidators during intense regulatory oversight. Ms. Kuca is a subject matter expert in the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and was selected as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission's Ad Hoc Advisory Group on the Organizational Guidelines. Her background in federal investigations influences a clear vision and the ability to take decisive action in establishing defined frameworks and strengthening cultures.

CCEP, has a unique breadth of experience in highly regulated, global companies. She has held senior-level positions in various companies during transitory periods including Ethics Officer at The World Bank Group. In-house compliance roles include Freddie Mac and Lumber Liquidators during intense regulatory oversight. Ms. Kuca is a subject matter expert in the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and was selected as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission's Ad Hoc Advisory Group on the Organizational Guidelines. Her background in federal investigations influences a clear vision and the ability to take decisive action in establishing defined frameworks and strengthening cultures. David Lane , Ph.D., CHC, CPT is Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Providence Health, a large multi-faceted global health company. He has prior experience leading compliance programs in Hawaii and for the University of California . David enjoys regularly speaking at SCCE & HCCA's Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI) and SCCE's international conferences and has supported planning for the association's Regional Conferences in Hawaii and Alaska .

The current board members who were elected to new terms are:

Niurka Adorno-Davies , AVP Compliance, Molina Healthcare

AVP Compliance, Molina Healthcare Debbie Troklus , President, Troklus Compliance Consulting

President, Troklus Compliance Consulting J. Veronica Xu , Chief Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer, Saber Healthcare Group

"Our board plays a vital role in leading SCCE & HCCA and we are incredibly fortunate to have a board comprised of compliance professionals who bring such strong skills to the boardroom and are so passionate about the profession," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

About SCCE & HCCA

With a combined 19,000+ members in over 100 countries, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) plays a significant role in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards by providing necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) & Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)