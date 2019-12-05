SCCE & HCCA release salary surveys for the compliance and ethics industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & the Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) is pleased to release our 2019 salary survey reports. These surveys, last conducted in 2019, contain the latest information about compensation for the corporate compliance and healthcare compliance communities.

"Compliance is a fast-growing profession, and the data reflects the expansiveness of professionals in various industries worldwide," said Adam Turteltaub, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & International Programs at SCCE & HCCA. "This data can help compliance professionals and their employers to better understand and evaluate their compensation packages."

Earlier this year, we surveyed compliance and ethics professionals on their compensation. The salary information was strictly confidential and administered by Fondulas Strategic Research LLC, an independent professional survey research firm located in East Sandwich, MA. Survey results are presented for both the total sample of survey respondents, and for specific segments within the sample, to allow organizations to more easily compare its own data to the results of individuals with similar characteristics.

Reported data includes the average salary for each position, salary by geographic region and industry, and a comparison between certified and non-certified professionals.

The following survey reports are available for download:

Cross-Industry Chief Compliance Officer and Staff Salary Surveys [download]

[download] Healthcare Chief Compliance Officer and Staff Salary Surveys [download]

About SCCE & HCCA

Founded in 1996, the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was created to fill a growing need for education and community among healthcare compliance professionals. In 2004, we expanded our scope by forming the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), which supports compliance and ethics professionals across all industries. Both member-based associations provide resources, publications, certifications, and training to compliance professionals – including a combined 100+ conferences annually - and champion ethical practices and compliance standards. SCCE & HCCA, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, serve a combined 20,000+ members from more than 100 countries – and we continue to grow.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

