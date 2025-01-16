SCCE Releases 2025 update of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is pleased to announce the release of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual 2025—an exhaustive reference for compliance & ethics professionals at all levels of experience. The publication is offered in two formats: in print as a softcover two-volume set, or as a searchable online resource through annual subscription. A print + online bundle is also available at significant savings. To purchase, visit the SCCE website.

The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual 2025

The manual, a comprehensive compliance resource for compliance and ethics professionals around the world, provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.

The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual 2025 contains 93 comprehensive articles with both new and updated content, organized to help you quickly find the information you need.

New content includes:

Auditing the Confidential Reporting Hotline and Case Management Program Effectiveness

Navigating U.S. Privacy Standards: A Guide for Compliance Officers

Managing the Ethics and Compliance Risks of Artificial Intelligence

Compliance with U.S. Trade Regulations

The Value of a Champions Network in Building a Culture of Compliance

Updated titles include:

Auditing and Monitoring

Whistleblowing Legislation in the EU and Brazil

Social Media Compliance

The Relationship between Technology and Compliance

Artificial Intelligence and Corporate Compliance

The 2025 content additions and updates reflect the ever-changing compliance landscape and SCCE's dedication to providing the most current insights from industry experts to support the compliance profession. To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM

