SCCE Releases New 2024 Edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manualan authoritative resource written by more than 100 experienced compliance and ethics professionals. The publication is offered in two formats: in print as a softcover two-volume set, or as a searchable online resource with annual subscription. A print + online bundle is also available at significant savings. To purchase, visit the SCCE website.

The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual, 2024 edition
The manual, a go-to resource for compliance and ethics professionals around the world, provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.

The 2024 edition of The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual contains 87 comprehensive articles with both new and updated content, organized to help you quickly find the information you need. 

New content:

  • Ethics at Every Level: Safeguarding Your Organization from Misconduct
  • Anti-bribery and Corruption Compliance Programs
  • Antitrust Compliance in Canada
  • Data Analytics for Compliance
  • Ethics, Compliance, and Artificial Intelligence
  • Harnessing Technology for Auditing and Monitoring in the Digital Era

Updated titles include:

  • Initial Steps for Building a Compliance and Ethics Program
  • Environmental Law and Compliance
  • ESG, Cyber, and Privacy: Bridging the Divide
  • Whistleblowing Legislation in the EU and Brazil
  • Social Media Compliance
  • Artificial Intelligence and Corporate Compliance

To purchase or learn more, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/CCEM

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry as part of the overarching mission of SCCE & HCCA, a member-based association with more than 19,000 members in over 100 countries. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide, offering 60+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

