SCCE's Compliance & Ethics Institute to welcome DOJ attorneys, esteemed industry speakers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is proud to announce an exceptional lineup of general session speakers for its premier conference of the year, the 23rd Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute. The full agenda is available on the event web page.

Nicole Argentieri, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General and head of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), will kick off the conference with her remarks on Monday, September 23. With her extensive experience overseeing complex investigations and prosecutions, Ms. Argentieri's session promises to offer valuable insights for anyone navigating the complexities of compliance in today's enforcement environment.

Manish Kumar, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Criminal Enforcement at the USDOJ, is a key figure in the DOJ's efforts to maintain market integrity and combat anti-competitive practices. He is scheduled to share his expertise and perspectives on Monday, September 23, immediately following remarks from Nicole Argentieri.

Matt Friedman, CEO and Founder of The Mekong Club, is a global expert on modern slavery and human trafficking. As a leading voice in the fight against these grave human rights violations, Mr. Friedman will provide a powerful Tuesday morning keynote on the responsibilities of businesses in addressing human trafficking within supply chains.

Jim Massey, author of the influential book Trust in Action and one of Compliance Week's Top Minds of 2019, will wrap up the main conference on Tuesday afternoon, September 24, by exploring the critical importance of trust in building ethical organizations. Drawing from his extensive experience in corporate leadership, Mr. Massey will offer practical advice on fostering a culture of integrity and trust.

About the Compliance & Ethics Institute

The Compliance & Ethics Institute is SCCE's largest annual gathering of compliance professionals worldwide, providing education, networking, and program strategies for practitioners across industries and at all levels of experience.

The 2024 in-person conference in Grapevine, Texas, offers more than 100 educational sessions, in-person connections with exhibitors, and a variety of attendee networking opportunities during breaks, meals, and evening receptions. A virtual option is also offered, with nearly 50 sessions live-streamed from Grapevine and the opportunity to connect with exhibitors and fellow attendees via a robust virtual platform.

Agenda and registration details are available at corporatecompliance.org/2024cei.

Complimentary press passes are available for both the in-person and virtual conference formats.

About SCCE

Headquartered in Minneapolis MN, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is a nonprofit, member-based association that supports compliance and ethics professionals in more than 100 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

