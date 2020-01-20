SCCG Management and Bettorlogic Announce Partnership to bring Sportsbook Solutions to the US Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bettorlogic partners with SCCG Management to make their strategic Sportsbook technologies available to US sportsbook operators.

Andrew Dagnall, Bettorlogic CEO and Founder, said, "We have spent fifteen years developing and successfully leveraging our solutions for customer engagement. Our sportsbook clients derive reliable results from our highly customizable technology platforms. Our client's customers are enjoying the benefits enabled by our profiling, CRM, marketing, and other technologies, which help them to understand their customers better. I am looking forward to working with Stephen Crystal and the SCCG team to share the story of our products and their value to new clients in the United States."

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management's Managing Partner, said, "The story surrounding the company's technology pillars, bettortech, betpropensity, and bettorlogic is, in my opinion, highly compelling, and checks the boxes that I look for, as an operator and investor. Are the Bettorlogic technology solutions a strategic advantage for operators? Yes. Do they add strong business and customer value, in equal measure? Yes. Are the tools highly configurable, giving operators direct control and ownership over their businesses and the way they need to operate? Yes. It's compelling, high value, and we are looking forward to working with Bettorlogic as they expand into the growing US sportsbook market."

ABOUT BETTORLOGIC

Founded by CEO, Andrew Dagnall, in 2004 as StatsOnSport and rebranded as Bettorlogic in 2009, when Andrew Black, co-founder of Betfair, became the major shareholder. Bettorlogic builds products that create compelling reasons for their customers to have a bet. Supporting this fundamental goal are CRM, Marketing, and Risk Management tools, and an Engine for personalized displays. Since then, the company has won several awards, including EGR Innovation in Sports Betting 2014, CV Magazine 2017 Innovation in Production, and was recently listed in the 2018 Silicon Review as one of the Top 50 fastest-growing companies.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and development of worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

