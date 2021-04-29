S.C.E. Partners and Enzo Advisors LLC Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring ESG and Sustainability Initiatives together with Novel Corporate Financing Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C.E. Partners, an investment banking firm specializing in semiconductors and information technology, and Enzo Advisors LLC, a global sustainability consulting firm focused on corporations and institutional investors, announced a strategic partnership to bring corporate ESG and sustainability initiatives together with effective financing structures. The partnership provides a comprehensive offering to help companies build their ESG roadmaps and align their sustainability goals and targets to optimizing their financing structures through the development of credible Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) and the appropriate ESG key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as conduct comparative cost benchmarking analysis across a variety of financing structures.

Financial institutions are increasingly playing a larger role in the corporate boardrooms, driving greater incentives to further align a company's sustainability goals to its financing solutions. Over the past year, sustainable finance has seen unprecedented growth, reaching $40 trillion in assets, according to Bloomberg. As this market has grown, so have the regulations, resulting in more pressure for both corporations and investors to increase transparency regarding their sustainability targets. Having an optimal ESG/sustainability strategy with the correct SPTs and KPIs in place is critical to achieve the optimal financing solution. Using the Sustainability – Linked Loan Principles (SLLP) and Sustainability – Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) as initial guidelines, the partnership will help both investors and companies navigate the complex and shifting regulatory landscape of sustainable finance by developing frameworks specific to financing structures.

Both S.C.E. Partners and Enzo Advisors are committed to the comprehensive and beneficial integration of ESG and sustainability into highly effective and novel corporate financing structures in a transparent, measurable and effective way.

Nidhi Chadda, Founder and CEO of Enzo Advisors stated, "We are excited to partner with Douglas and the S.C.E. Partners team. Together, we will provide clients with the ability to determine the key sustainability KPIs best suited for their business that are credible, accurate, aligned with long-term targets, and linked to customized solutions to optimize financing and improve the overall cost of capital. Our holistic solution will meaningfully elevate a company's sustainability profile and further drive accountability towards long-term goals."

Douglas Rogers, Founder of S.C.E. Partners commented, "ESG-linked institutional investing is currently the largest growth area in our business and is having a direct material impact on our clients, both public and private. A company's ESG score and disclosure compliance are increasingly having an impact on the cost of capital and a company's access to institutional investor support. We believe that these factors make our partnership with Enzo Advisors timely and are a clear demonstration of S.C.E.'s constant commitment to serving client needs holistically with the greatest level of expertise possible. We look forward to working closely with Nidhi and the entire Enzo Advisors team to help companies achieve enhanced corporate finance outcomes within this dynamic and rapidly evolving new market framework."

For more information on Enzo Advisors LLC, please visit: https://www.enzoadvisorsllc.com/

For more information on S.C.E. Partners, please visit: http://www.semicap-equities.com/

About Enzo Advisors LLC Enzo Advisors LLC is a global sustainability consulting firm based out of New York that helps companies build best-in-class business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors across the public and private markets to codify ESG policies and frameworks within their diligence processes and into portfolio companies. Enzo Advisors LLC bridges corporate strategy and financial forecasting with the integration of broader ESG principles across operations and communicates the message of sustainability to the investment community.

About S.C.E. Partners S.C.E. Partners is a boutique investment banking firm based out of San Francisco, CA. that provides financial advisory and capital markets services to semiconductors and the information technology (IT) sectors. S.C.E. typically serves public enterprises >$500M in enterprise value and private emerging issuers at all stages of development with uniquely adaptive corporate finance and capital markets solutions. S.C.E. Partners combines the advisory and capital related capabilities of large investment banks with the client-driven personalized level of service of a boutique.

