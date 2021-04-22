Scence Natural Skincare Brings its Product Line to Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scence Natural Skincare was founded in 2018 out of a desire to raise the bar when it came to skincare products. Founders (and sisters) Mel and Krista made it their mission to set a new standard that redefined the future of skincare. Now that they have the products, manufacturing capabilities, and business model to bring that vision to fruition, they are officially expanding their enterprise beyond the shores of Britannia starting with international listings on Amazon.com.

Siblings Krista and Mel grew up mutually interested in natural therapies, particularly as they relate to herbs and oils. They trained together and spent years developing the formulas and ideas that eventually went into their collective brainchild Scence Natural Skincare.

The brand ambitiously focuses on a wide spectrum of impressive goals. Right out of the gate, the founders wanted to:

Maintain the strictest level of quality.

Use natural and organic ingredients.

Source materials that were vegan, cruelty-free, inclusive, and available to everyone.

Operate as a carbon positive enterprise.

Remain a forward-thinking, cutting-edge company that perpetually set new standards for the skincare industry.

Use packaging that is plastic-free and compostable

The impressive part is, after the first few years of business, Scence has managed to come through on all of these commitments. In fact, now that they've proved that they can operate a sustainable business model within their own home country, the Scence sisters are looking to take their operation to the next level.

While the UK health and wellness market were a great starting point, there is near-endless potential lying across the water in every direction from the island nation. Krista and Mel have begun the process of bridging this aquiferous gap by listing their impressive catalog of products on Amazon.com.

The move has made the entire Scence product line available to the world virtually overnight. While the founders are continuing to work with their business partners to create a more comprehensive distribution network that includes a brick-and-mortar presence, the arrival of their highly sought-after goods on Amazon bodes well for the future growth of their enterprise.

About Scence Skincare: Scence Natural Skincare was founded by sisters Krista and Mel in 2018. It operates out of Cornwall, United Kingdom, where it has steadily pushed the envelope on nearly every aspect of the skincare industry. From sustainable manufacturing to quality ingredients to creating genuine results for its customers, Scence has established itself as the new gold standard for the health and wellness industry.

Please direct inquiries to:

Alexis Merminod

(954) 847-7535

[email protected]

SOURCE Scence