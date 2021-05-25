Scence Natural Skincare's Carbon-Positive Mission

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scence Natural Skincare is deeply committed to making a difference. It is particularly focused on providing products that are both effective in use and sustainably produced. With this in mind, the organization has made multiple significant efforts to ensure that it is operating in a carbon-positive manner.

The founders of Scence Skincare, sisters Krista and Mel, are tenaciously committed to making a difference in every area of their business. They are obsessed with quality, refuse to compromise on results for their customers and insist on creating products that are all-natural, organic, cruelty-free and therefore inclusive and available to all – including vegans.

For most startups, this already sets the bar about as high as it gets, but not for the Cornwall natives. Along with this impressive list of objectives, the siblings have also added sustainability into the mix — and not just in a cutesy way, either. They want to enable users of their products to impact the planet in a positive way. This push toward sustainability is headlined by two major factors:

Product packaging : Scence's products are 100% plastic-free. It's as simple as that. Instead of plastic, the company utilizes specially designed hard-hammered paper tubes and tubs. Each one is fully recyclable and compostable. Even the products' labels are compostable and are printed with vegetable inks.

: Scence's products are 100% plastic-free. It's as simple as that. Instead of plastic, the company utilizes specially designed hard-hammered paper tubes and tubs. Each one is fully recyclable and compostable. Even the products' labels are compostable and are printed with vegetable inks. Plant One: Working from a solar-powered factory, Scence has taken its commitment to the environment even further by partnering with Plant One. The Community Interest Company is devoted to planting trees right in Scence's home region of Cornwall in the UK.

These activities have pushed Scence's sustainability beyond carbon-neutral and right into the carbon-positive range. The owners have expressed that they want customers to feel that they're not just tending to their self-care needs, but they're also becoming part of a movement, part of something bigger than themselves.

In their words, "Scence products are problem-solvers. They are effective. They do the job they are meant to do with the added benefit that they also allow the ethical consumer a guilt-free experience due to the compostable packaging."

From sustainable packaging to earth-friendly alliances, Scence is doing everything it can to truly living up to its slogan as "the future of skincare."

About Scence Natural Skincare: Scence Natural Skincare was founded in 2018 and produces all of its meticulously handmade health and beauty products in its eco-friendly 'seaside lab' in Falmouth, Cornwall, UK.

Please direct inquiries to:

Jerry Shneyder

(954) 846-9765

[email protected]

SOURCE Scence