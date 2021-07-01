Scence Skincare Goes Beyond Listing Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scence Skincare is a company that refuses to compromise — anywhere. The burgeoning enterprise adheres to the strictest development and manufacturing standards while also creating products that genuinely improve the lives of its customers. Part of this mission can be seen through the brand's willingness to not only list its ingredients on its website but break down what each one is and why it's included, as well.

Scence Skincare is a family company that was born out of a desire to conduct business the right way in every sense of the word. The brand's growing line of skincare and cosmetic products started with a simple deodorant stick that was natural, responsibly made, and actually worked. From there, an entire line of additional handmade products — including hand, lip, face, and body balms — was developed, all according to the same rigid standards of excellence.

The company prides itself on operating as a pioneer in ethical and sustainable cosmetics. According to brand co-founder Krista Taylor, "For us it's personal and we will always maintain our promise to provide excellence, quality and efficacy in our skincare whilst continuing to protect our environment from single-use plastic."

One way that Scence Skincare is raising the bar is through providing essential information for its customers. The desire to market to an informed customer base is a key element in Scence Skincare's strategy to redefine the future of skincare.

In pursuit of this goal, the company has proactively listed the bulk of its ingredients directly on the "about us" portion of its website. Just a handful of the items listed include:

Mango seed butter;

Calendula oil;

Borage oil;

Jojoba oil;

Patchouli essential oil;

Elemi essential oil.

Not only are these ingredients listed, but each one comes with its own write-up. This explains what it is as well as the inherent properties that make it a part of the Scence Skincare family of ingredients.

From its transparent ingredient list to its plastic-free packaging to its carbon-positive mission and beyond, Scence is truly revolutionizing how the skincare industry operates. At every turn, the brand is living up to its mantra that "you can care for your skin and care for your world."

About Scence Skincare: Scene Natural Skincare is a product line produced by Scence Ltd. The Scence enterprise was founded by sisters Krista and Mel in Cornwall, U.K. in 2018. The brand's comprehensive and ambitious vision is to provide "natural, handmade, vegan and plastic-free skincare to people who care about the planet and what they put on their skin."

Please direct inquiries to:

Cari Kennedy

(954) 915-7833

[email protected]

SOURCE Scence