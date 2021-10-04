Scence Skincare Is a Family Business Built on Trust

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scence Skincare is a company that is revolutionizing the cosmetic industry. Scence is a family-run company that is interested in building genuine trust with its customers.

In recent years various areas of the cosmetic industry have come under scrutiny. Business practices and ingredients have been analyzed, often with uncomfortable results.

For instance, ads — which are typically doctored — featuring beauty products tend to lower female consumers' self-esteem . In addition, some lash serums in the U.S. have come under fire for using the growth hormone prostaglandins and prostaglandin analogs — a substance used to treat glaucoma — in their formulas.

It's precisely this unattractive side of the industry that pushed sisters Krista Taylor and Mel Stiles to launch their own skincare company. Launched in 2018, Scence Skincare is a label focused on the consumer.

"Scence provides an accessible, eco-friendly skincare range for people looking to make a better choice for their skin and for the planet," Taylor explains. Her company's products include deodorants as well as face, hand, lip, and body balms.

All of these items are made with a strict set of standards that the owners have created for their company. Scence products are made with natural and organic ingredients. These are handmade, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, plastic-free, and vegan.

The co-founders also are firmly committed to efficacy. "All of Scence's products are designed to help people address real, everyday skincare issues," Taylor says. She also adds that "For us it's personal and we will always maintain our promise to provide excellence, quality, and efficacy in our skincare whilst continuing to protect our environment from single-use plastic."

Scence's award-winning products are designed to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of its customers. They enable consumers to feel positive about their self-care efforts, knowing that the activity is positive for both themselves and the planet. It's a refreshing take in an industry overrun with glamorous advertisements, plastic packaging, questionable ingredients, and a general lack of consumer focus.

About Scence Skincare: Scence Natural Skincare is based in Cornwall in the U.K. and was launched in 2018 by sisters Mel and Krista. From its inception, Scence Skincare has maintained an ambitious strategy to provide high-quality, handmade, natural skincare products to a growing audience of customers "who care about the planet and what they put on their skin." Learn more about Scence Skincare at scence.co.uk .

