Scence Skincare Wins Big During the 2021 Free From Skincare Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.K. cosmetics brand Scence Natural Skincare has received multiple awards during the 2021 edition of the Free From Skincare Awards. The recognition from the prestigious organization isn't surprising, considering Scence Skincare's steady commitment to create quality, all-natural, inclusive cosmetics for all.

Scence Skincare is used to accolades. The footer of their website is studded with awards and honors for their hard work in the cosmetics industry. Most recently, the growing U.K. brand was able to add a trio of awards from the tenth edition of the Free From Skincare Awards competition. The brand had two products placed in three of the event categories, including the company's:

, which won a Gold Medal in the Deodorant category. Scence Pure Deodorant Balm, which won a Gold Medal in the Free From Achievement Award category and was a runner-up in the Best Free From Skincare Product 2021 Award category.

The announcement was released on July 7th, coming after a rigorous, months-long judging process. This included an assessment by four experienced skincare testers as well as concluding round-table expert judging sessions.

The brand shared the stellar news with the statement that "Our Scence team is so happy to have our products recognized and selected from a fantastic range of brands that share our ethos and vision."

The "ethos and vision" referred to includes creating products that are organic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Scence Skincare also prides itself on using 100% plastic-free packaging and remaining carbon-positive through multiple corporate social responsibility initiatives.

As for the awards themselves, the Free From Skin Care Awards is a Europe-wide event. The competition is designed to celebrate, encourage, and reward skincare manufacturers that create products that exclude many of the allergens, fragrances, preservatives, and other additives typically associated with the cosmetics industry. These manufacturers focus on SKUs that are effective solutions for those with skin sensitivities, allergies, and ethical, environmental, and health-related concerns.

Scence is delighted to receive this latest batch of awards, but the company isn't resting on its laurels. Rewards like these ultimately serve as another reminder of why they're in the cosmetics business in the first place. As the brand continues to grow — both its product line and its international presence, including the U.S. — it remains firmly focused on the standards that have brought it so far, so fast.

About Scence Skincare: Scence Natural Skincare products were launched in 2018 by sisters Mel and Krista. From its inception, the Cornwall-based company has maintained an ambitious strategy to provide high-quality, handmade, natural skincare products to a growing audience of customers "who care about the planet and what they put on their skin."

