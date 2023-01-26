Scenera AI Topology Manager (SATM) Orchestrates Commodity AI Across Edge-to-Cloud Platforms and Enables Dynamic Processing Across Multi-Layered Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a growing commodity across all industries and the biggest challenge is managing its deployment and operation. Leading technology company in protecting human safety, security, and privacy while optimizing AIoT operations, Scenera, launched its AI Topology Manager (SATM), a system designed to orchestrate AI across an entire deployment network, and today announces its partnership with Blume, a Business Development as-a-Service (BDaaS) provider for emerging technology companies, to drive commercial adoption of Scenera's SATM among commercial real estate and smart building industries.

The commercial real estate industry's digital transformation promises advances in building security, employee well-being and safety, space efficiency and making progress in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) across all its operations. The challenge many building owners and managers are faced with is a myriad of point solutions that are costly, overly complex and inefficient, as new infrastructure is often implemented with with no attention to the existing data sources.

"Real estate owners and occupiers today are interested in leveraging occupancy data to drive savings and ensure safe and productive workplaces. Existing infrastructure is the easiest and more cost-effective method of obtaining this data" said Brian Vaughn, Senior Director of Digital Advisory at Cushman & Wakefield.

U.S.-based nationwide solutions integrator specializing in consulting, design, delivery and support of enterprise technology systems that solve real world problems, Wachter, had similar sentiments. "It is important to rely on software partners that can deliver actionable business intelligence at scale and solutions like Scenera allow Wachter to deliver the outcomes our customers need to stay competitive and advance their missions while remaining simple to install and configure ultimately reducing training costs and increasing customer value," said Matthew Tyler, Vice President of Strategic Innovation at Wachter.

Scenera has built a standard data platform for existing IP cameras and IoT devices, which centralizes and optimizes data management and analysis, ultimately offering multiple use cases that deliver value to the building owner, facility manager and occupant. As a solution, existing IoT infrastructure is integrated into an intuitive, user-friendly platform and used to identify security threats, safety hazards, occupancy patterns and more. Scenera has launched its commercial service globally with customers in Korea—LGE group via S&I Corp.—and Welsoc in Japan, serving Japanese local government facilities.

"Scenera provides a simple, easy-to-use, platform that addresses key challenges faced by today's real estate and facilities executives," said Andy Boliek, Founder & CEO of Blume. "We are seeing significant early market traction due to strong product market fit."

Scenera is now deployed globally and has forged deep partnerships with leading system integrators and its strategic partnership with Blume will accelerate both its direct and channel Go-To-Market (GTM) efforts with a focus on North American markets.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Blume, who offers broad and insightful relationships within the PropTech industry." said David Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Scenera. "Together, we're offering the Scenera AI Topology Management (SATM) service to our customers' existing smart building solutions, optimizing how best AI and cloud computing can be best orchestrated."

To read more about the recent project Scenera completed with S&I Corporation for Microsoft, please click here: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/1561311262359584179-s-i-corporation-professional-services-en-japan

About Scenera

Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent platform. The result is an efficient way to manage and analyze the data generated by connected devices. The visionary founders see the paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. Standard compliant devices generate abundant scene-based information for surveillance and monitoring applications for business and consumer users. Scenera's goal is to align key industry players with the same vision to create an interoperable ecosystem that will bring a new generation of the smart edge devices. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net.

About Blume

Blume provides Business Development as-a-Service (BDaaS) to established companies and emerging startups. With deep experience in PropTech, FinTech and HealthTech ecosystems, Blume offers a cost-competitive solution for companies looking to build and execute an effective GTM strategy.

