Scenera and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Showcase Solutions to Revolutionize Commercial Real Estate at CRETech New York with Advanced AI and LLM Solutions

MAIstro unlocks the Future of CRE Management with AI Sensing, Specialized Large Language Models and Cloud Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera , a leading AIoT data management company, is transforming data handling by shifting from basic traditional data streaming to capturing rich, detailed scene insights—enabling a new level of advanced analysis and actionable intelligence.

In partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions' (SSS) AITRIOS™, Scenera's presence at CRETech New York this November will showcase new and innovative technologies for the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry. Scenera is establishing itself as a leader in developing Large Language Models (LLMs) for the CRE industry with its specialized MAIstro product, and this strategic collaboration will demonstrate the integration of SSS' AITRIOS™ AI sensing platform and Scenera's MAIstro analytics.

Scenera leverages SSS' AI-equipped IMX500 sensors and integrates a wide variety of Microsoft cloud services including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, in addition to several Azure infrastructure, data and security services, to provide CRE professionals with highly specialized and distributed AI workflows tailored for challenges such as space utilization based on occupancy patterns, energy efficiency and tenant experience. MAIstro transforms image sensing into detailed, meaningful space intelligence that enables advanced analytics while protecting privacy, offering advanced analytics and natural language tools that enhance facility management, all while prioritizing privacy and cost-efficiency.

"At Scenera, we are focused on revolutionizing the way commercial real estate is managed through the power of edge AI and LLMs," said David Lee, CEO of Scenera. "Our collaboration with SSS and Microsoft enables us to deliver specialized AI solutions that solve industry-specific challenges while ensuring privacy and operational efficiency. We believe this integration of edge AI sensing and employing advanced generative AI is the future of smart building management, and we're excited to showcase these innovations at CRETech New York."

"SSS' AITRIOS platform, combined with the IMX500 AI sensor, enables highly efficient edge AI processing while preserving privacy," said Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions. "Collaborating with Scenera, we are advancing AI applications in CRE facility management by collecting detailed and confidential occupancy data. This showcases the capability of edge AI sensing technology to enable intelligent, eco-friendly and privacy-oriented solutions.

MAIstro enables facility managers to create customizable AI workflows for CRE applications based on their specific needs, using cloud-based generative AI services supported by Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service. From occupancy-based cleaning schedules to energy optimization, these customizable workflows empower CRE professionals to make informed decisions with precision and privacy in mind.

George Moore, Principal Program Manager, Azure Edge + Platformat Microsoft added, "Scenera's integration of Azure OpenAI Service and other AI services, combined with Sony's edge AI sensing technology, brings a new level of intelligence to CRE management, from optimizing operations to improving sustainability, all while respecting data privacy."

To further expand the reach of this transformative solution, Scenera and SSS' partnership with Wachter will bring these offerings to market in early 2025, with Wachter installing SSS' IMX500 sensors and offering the integrated SSS-Scenera AI solution to CRE clients by next year. As a preview, SSS' AI sensors have already been successfully deployed at Wachter's Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Mt. Laurel, NJ, where they will be demonstrated in action on November 14, highlighting real-world applications and benefits for CRE customers.

"We're thrilled to partner with SSS and Scenera to bring advanced AI-powered solutions to our CRE clients," said Matt Tyler, Senior Vice President of Wachter. "Our installations at the Wachter Customer Experience Center have already showcased the potential of these technologies, and we look forward to making these innovative solutions widely available to the market."

CRETech New York is taking place from November 13-14, 2024 at the Javits Center. Scenera's CEO David Lee and Sony Semiconductor Solutions' Deputy General Manager Jiro Kida will be taking the stage to lead a discussion on "Revolutionizing CRE with AI: From Advanced Sensing to Generative AI Solutions."

Attendees at CRETech are invited to discover how Scenera and SSS are redefining the future of CRE management through AI sensing and LLMs. Visit the booth for live demos and expert insights into how these cutting-edge technologies are shaping the smart buildings of tomorrow.

About Scenera

Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net .

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions' AITRIOS™ platform

AITRIOS is a new edge AI sensing platform that forges a new path for visual and edge AI. AITRIOS empowers individuals and partner companies to develop solutions for vision DX utilizing SSS' various unique image sensors. AITRIOS integrates a variety of features such as the environments, tools, and more, required for solution development into one powerful and flexible platform that is cost-effective, reliable, private, and sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.aitrios.sony-semicon.com/en

