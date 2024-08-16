Scenera MAIstro's AI-Powered AIoT Data Solution with Microsoft Copilot Revolutionizes Facility Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera , a leading AIoT data management company specializing in data orchestration from edge to cloud with its AI Topology Management, launches its adoption of Microsoft Copilot, to revolutionize property and facility management with the integration of new features specifically tailored to bolster accessibility, inclusivity, and transparency for all stakeholders.

This mockup of the Scenera MAIstro platform’s dashboard interface showcases that gaining insights into tenant behaviors and preferences allows property owners to adapt their facilities to meet evolving occupant needs.

Heralding a paradigm shift in facility management and prioritizing tenant experience, workplace comfort and safety, Scenera MAIstro is poised to redefine the landscape of property management so the future isn't just optimized, but truly transformative. Scenera MAIstro is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for facility management that streamlines and improves the deployment, management and orchestration of analytical AI models for AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) data streams, spanning from edge to cloud. By collecting event-based data associated with customer interests, MAIstro empowers businesses with valuable operational insights and ultimately maximizes ROI. Embracing accessibility, inclusivity, and transparency—enabled by AI technologies like Microsoft Copilot—Scenera MAIstro enables property owners or facility managers to craft environments that cater to the diverse needs of their tenants, thereby driving productivity, satisfaction and overall well-being.

Scenera MAIstro's Copilot-powered natural language interface lowers the barrier for property owners, operators, and staff to access real-time data analysis and predictive modeling. Property owners gain invaluable insights into tenant preferences and behaviors, enabling them to customize facilities effectively to meet diverse needs. Furthermore, Scenera MAIstro's AI-driven methodology fosters inclusivity by delivering personalized experiences that cater to individual requirements, such as fine-tuning lighting levels for optimal comfort or implementing ergonomic solutions to enhance workplace well-being.

Transparency is a cornerstone of Scenera MAIstro's ethos, ensuring that tenants remain informed and empowered throughout the entirety of the facility management process. Intuitive dashboards and communication tools afford property owners visibility and community engagement opportunities, enabling tenants to provide feedback, voice concerns, and actively collaborate on solutions. This transparent communication fosters trust and a sense of community within the workspace, thereby enhancing overall satisfaction and productivity.

"As a strategic partner and integrator of Scenera, we are excited to support the integration of Microsoft Copilot into the MAIstro platform," said Matt Tyler, VP of Strategic Innovation and Business Development at Wachter, Inc. "This advancement signifies a transformative step in delivering superior AI-driven solutions to our clients. The inclusion of Microsoft Copilot will significantly enhance our ability to provide seamless and intelligent workflows, improving decision-making and driving operational excellence. We believe this integration will set a new standard for efficiency and productivity, reinforcing our commitment to offering state-of-the-art technology that empowers our customers to excel in today's dynamic market."

Integrating Microsoft Copilot into the Scenera MAIstro platform for facility management significantly enhances its capabilities through AIoT data utilization. Copilot helps MAIstro identify business-relevant patterns, anomalies and optimization opportunities in real-time, enabling proactive decision-making and resource allocation. Additionally, Copilot's natural language capabilities enhance the adaptability of MAIstro's AI algorithms by incorporating changes in building operating procedures, ensuring that the platform evolves to meet the changing needs of the facility over time. The combination of Copilot and MAIstro exemplifies the synergy between advanced AI technologies, paving the way for smarter, more efficient facility management and an enriched tenant experience.

ABOUT SCENERA

Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net .

Media Contact:

Lydia You

[email protected]

SOURCE Scenera