Scenera to Acquire TnM AI

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera , a leading AIoT data management company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire TnM AI Co. Ltd., a Seoul-based AIoT company, for an undisclosed amount. Stemming from the successful long-time collaboration between the two companies, this transaction furthers their relationship and consolidates their resources to continue creating products and solutions transforming the industry on a global scale.

Merger of Scenera and TnM AI will Broaden SaaS offering for AI-based Facility Management Markets Globally

"With the combination of our strong development teams and global deployment, we are mutually committed to providing optimal solutions that address the growing problem of how to best allocate AI analytics in edge-to-cloud computing," said David Lee, CEO of Scenera. "Together, we can create and deliver unparalleled value and optimal solutions for our customers and partners."

Building on TnM AI's strong retail presence with its AIoT-based energy management software as a service (SaaS) and Scenera's MAIstro AI Topology Manager (SATM), this acquisition brings together an impressive set of capabilities and technology for continued growth and opportunity. The collaboration between both companies has built a standard data processing platform for existing AIoT devices and IP cameras to be used in smart buildings and retail industries—centralizing data management and analysis while offering multiple use cases that deliver value to building owners, facility managers and occupants. The transaction is synergistic and helps expand the target markets with proven solutions by both companies. TnM AI's Retail Environment Management System (REMS) will be integrated into MAIstro brand and offered globally.

"Our teams have worked hand-in-hand to serve our customers with our AI-powered REMS (Retail Energy Management Service) and security and surveillance management SaaS solutions," said Dr. Eui-Seok Hwang, CEO of TnM AI. "We are thrilled to join forces with an industry leader like Scenera and embark on a new chapter, as this acquisition marks an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our combined capabilities to enhance performance on a global level."

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Scenera's financials.

About Scenera

Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net .

About TnM AI Co. Ltd.

TnM AI Co. Ltd. is a professional IoT company and offers a full range of services including Software development, Edge AI provisioning, Tailored AI Integration, Continuous enhancement, and is offering Extensible Camera-based AI system which analyzes real-time streaming video. TnM AI provides these services in multiple industries such as retail, commercial real estate properties, power industry, and manufacturing operations.

