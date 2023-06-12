Scenera's AI Topology Management Service MAIstro Demonstrates Capabilities at NTT DOCOMO's New R&D OPEN LAB Odaiba

MAIstro enhances visual surveillance with real-time AI analytics platforms and empowers businesses to build safe, secure and productive environments.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera , a leading AIoT data management company shifting the paradigm from simple streaming data to rich scene information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities, will have an official presence at docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA in Tokyo, demonstrating its Al Topology Manager (SATM), MAIstro, for potential customers and businesses.

In partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS)'s AITRIOS™, Microsoft Azure and TnM Tech, MAIstro maximizes AI insights to previously unreachable applications with the latest technological developments in image sensors and other types of IoTs to effectively gather event driven data to further enhance and improve business insight applications. The combination and integration of sensing platforms and cloud services are attractive for customers across different industries.

With the increasing use of Al across platforms, the challenge is no longer about which Al to use, but rather where to run the correct Al among various devices, bridges, carrier networks and in the cloud. MAIstro solves this problem by orchestrating Al across multiple platforms to ensure usage in optimal locations for the best results. Scenera's demonstration of MAIstro at docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA will highlight three key services for customers:

Data Intake: Allows users to configure analytics for each individual data, anchored in relevant data

Allows users to configure analytics for each individual data, anchored in relevant data Event Logging & Management: Enables real-time event notifications, records and response data

Enables real-time event notifications, records and response data Data Management Service: Creates insightful business data and dashboards dependent on the customer's demand

As the leader in spatial intelligence for modern building management and applications, Scenera's vision and goal in implementing MAIstro on NTT DOCOMO's 5G is to showcase its full capabilities and service for its existing and next generation of customers forwarding the global mobile communications sector.

"We're thrilled to see MAIstro become onboarded onto NTT DOCOMO's 5G MEC solution and share SATM's capabilities and offerings with our customer base," said Mr. Yoshikazu Akinaga, Senior Manager from NTT DOCOMO. "Scenera's MAIStro is a spectacular and simple solution that addresses key challenges faced by our partners and customers and we're excited to visually showcase how the service works within our R&D and innovation facilities."

"Our newest technology MAIstro sets a new benchmark for AI-distributed video analytics and we're proud of the continued expansion of our service adoption," said David Lee, CEO of Scenera. "Integrating MAIstro with NTT DOCOMO's 5G MEC solution further establishes us a solution-driven industry leader streamlining AIoT data and cloud services for businesses to optimize its facility management applications to many different customers in smart buildings, health care facilities and public facilities managed by rural governments."

MAIstro's scene-based data processing model revolutionizes smart building capabilities and safety, as customers can use its features to build customized workflows for the most ideal business insights from various IoT data streams. This system makes use of personalized customer-driven machine learning operations (MLOps) workflows that can be tailored to retrain and optimize analytics, increasing efficiency to best support customers' business intelligence applications.

Furthermore, AI-based advanced solution provider Headwaters Co. Ltd. is a leading customer for Scenera MAIstro and SSS's AITRIOS as a system integrator offering Edge AI solutions for smart building and logistics DX and will have a presence at NTT DOCOMO.

"We've seen increased demand from our customers in wanting better and more cost-effective solutions for utilizing AI analytics in edge-to-cloud computing infrastructures," said Yosuke Shinoda, CEO of Headwaters Co. Ltd. "Our partnership with Scenera to now offer MAIStro as a part of our service is game-changing for the industry and CRE markets, enabling a much more efficient and simplified platform for smart building management capabilities."

About Scenera

Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net.

About docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA

NTT DOCOMO, INC.(株式会社NTTドコモ), Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions. docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA is docomo R&D's new incubation facility. 120-person technical workshops and project rooms are available for joint development with partners. 5GSA and high-speed WiFi are available.

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions' AITRIOS™

AITRIOS is a new edge AI sensing platform that forges a new path for visual and edge AI. AITRIOS empowers individuals and partner companies to develop solutions for vision DX utilizing SSS's various unique image sensors. AITRIOS integrates a variety of features such as the environments, tools, and more, required for solution development into one powerful and flexible platform that is cost-effective, reliable, private, and sustainable.

Visit: https://www.aitrios.sony-semicon.com/en

About Headwaters

As an AI-based advanced solution provider, Headwaters has a thorough knowledge of customer business in a wide range of industries and has provided highly practical services in a speedy manner. We aim to make the business transformation of companies more valuable for the realization of a smart world.

Visit: https://www.headwaters.co.jp

About TnM Tech

TnM Tech is a professional IoT company and offers a full range of services including Software development, Hardware prototyping, Integration, and Continuous enhancement, and is offering Extensible Camera-based AI system which analyzes real-time streaming video. TnM Tech provides these services in multiple industries such as retail, power, and manufacturing.

Visit: https://www.tnmtech.com

* AITRIOS is the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

