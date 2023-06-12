Scenera's AI Topology Management Service MAIstro Demonstrates Capabilities at NTT DOCOMO's New R&D OPEN LAB Odaiba

News provided by

Scenera

12 Jun, 2023, 19:46 ET

MAIstro enhances visual surveillance with real-time AI analytics platforms and empowers businesses to build safe, secure and productive environments.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenera, a leading AIoT data management company shifting the paradigm from simple streaming data to rich scene information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities, will have an official presence at docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA in Tokyo, demonstrating its Al Topology Manager (SATM), MAIstro, for potential customers and businesses.

In partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS)'s AITRIOS™, Microsoft Azure and TnM Tech, MAIstro maximizes AI insights to previously unreachable applications with the latest technological developments in image sensors and other types of IoTs to effectively gather event driven data to further enhance and improve business insight applications. The combination and integration of sensing platforms and cloud services are attractive for customers across different industries.

With the increasing use of Al across platforms, the challenge is no longer about which Al to use, but rather where to run the correct Al among various devices, bridges, carrier networks and in the cloud. MAIstro solves this problem by orchestrating Al across multiple platforms to ensure usage in optimal locations for the best results. Scenera's demonstration of MAIstro at docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA will highlight three key services for customers:

  • Data Intake: Allows users to configure analytics for each individual data, anchored in relevant data
  • Event Logging & Management: Enables real-time event notifications, records and response data
  • Data Management Service: Creates insightful business data and dashboards dependent on the customer's demand

As the leader in spatial intelligence for modern building management and applications, Scenera's vision and goal in implementing MAIstro on NTT DOCOMO's 5G  is to showcase its full capabilities and service for its existing and next generation of customers forwarding the global mobile communications sector.

"We're thrilled to see MAIstro become onboarded onto NTT DOCOMO's 5G MEC solution and share SATM's capabilities and offerings with our customer base," said Mr. Yoshikazu Akinaga, Senior Manager from NTT DOCOMO. "Scenera's MAIStro is a spectacular and simple solution that addresses key challenges faced by our partners and customers and we're excited to visually showcase how the service works within our R&D and innovation facilities."

"Our newest technology MAIstro sets a new benchmark for AI-distributed video analytics and we're proud of the continued expansion of our service adoption," said David Lee, CEO of Scenera. "Integrating MAIstro with NTT DOCOMO's 5G MEC solution further establishes us a solution-driven industry leader streamlining AIoT data and cloud services for businesses to optimize its facility management applications to many different customers in smart buildings, health care facilities and public facilities managed by rural governments."

MAIstro's scene-based data processing model revolutionizes smart building capabilities and safety, as customers can use its features to build customized workflows for the most ideal business insights from various IoT data streams. This system makes use of personalized customer-driven machine learning operations (MLOps) workflows that can be tailored to retrain and optimize analytics, increasing efficiency to best support customers' business intelligence applications.

Furthermore, AI-based advanced solution provider Headwaters Co. Ltd. is a leading customer for Scenera MAIstro and SSS's AITRIOS as a system integrator offering Edge AI solutions for smart building and logistics DX and will have a presence at NTT DOCOMO.

"We've seen increased demand from our customers in wanting better and more cost-effective solutions for utilizing AI analytics in edge-to-cloud computing infrastructures," said Yosuke Shinoda, CEO of Headwaters Co. Ltd. "Our partnership with Scenera to now offer MAIStro as a part of our service is game-changing for the industry and CRE markets, enabling a much more efficient and simplified platform for smart building management capabilities."

About Scenera
Scenera is forging a new standard data platform for the AIoT industry, by combining an open and flexible architecture with an intelligent scene-based data pipeline. The result is a paradigm shift from simple streaming data to rich scene data information that enables new and powerful analytical capabilities. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net.

About docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA
NTT DOCOMO, INC.(株式会社NTTドコモ), Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions. docomo R&D OPEN LAB ODAIBA is docomo R&D's new incubation facility. 120-person technical workshops and project rooms are available for joint development with partners. 5GSA and high-speed WiFi are available. 

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions' AITRIOS™
AITRIOS is a new edge AI sensing platform that forges a new path for visual and edge AI. AITRIOS empowers individuals and partner companies to develop solutions for vision DX utilizing SSS's various unique image sensors. AITRIOS integrates a variety of features such as the environments, tools, and more, required for solution development into one powerful and flexible platform that is cost-effective, reliable, private, and sustainable.
Visit: https://www.aitrios.sony-semicon.com/en

About Headwaters
As an AI-based advanced solution provider, Headwaters has a thorough knowledge of customer business in a wide range of industries and has provided highly practical services in a speedy manner. We aim to make the business transformation of companies more valuable for the realization of a smart world.
Visit: https://www.headwaters.co.jp

About TnM Tech
TnM Tech is a professional IoT company and offers a full range of services including Software development, Hardware prototyping, Integration, and Continuous enhancement, and is offering Extensible Camera-based AI system which analyzes real-time streaming video. TnM Tech provides these services in multiple industries such as retail, power, and manufacturing.
Visit: https://www.tnmtech.com

* AITRIOS is the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Lydia You | Scenera, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Scenera

Also from this source

Scenera and Blaize® Demonstrate Scenera's AI Topology Management (SATM) Service for Hybrid Cloud Solutions, in Collaboration with Marketplace on AITRIOS™, at ISC West 2023

Scenera Introduces New MAIstro AI Topology Management (SATM) for AITRIOS™ in Partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions at MWC 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.