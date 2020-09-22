Scenic America Joins Forces with JWC Studios to Promote Scenic Conservation

This partnership represents the official launch of JWC Studios, the video and multimedia production division of the J.W. Couch Foundation. JWC Studios is a charitable program that is building its business with a unique and powerful philanthropic goal in mind: to create compelling video and multimedia assets to help nonprofit organizations achieve their missions without incurring significant costs.

"For nonprofits that are trying to attract new donors and supporters, storytelling is everything. You need great photos and videos to help tell those stories, but those assets can be expensive and time-consuming to create," said Sean Couch, president of the J.W. Couch Foundation. "We're introducing a new take on philanthropy by making those services available to qualifying nonprofits at no cost."

To kick-start this partnership, JWC created a series of videos and photos featuring Walton County, Florida—home to one of Scenic America's most active chapters, Scenic Walton. The assets will appear in social media, email marketing, and other channels beginning in September. They can be viewed at scenic.org/waltonvideo.

"Before partnering with JWC Studios, we had very few high-value communications assets. Sean and his team helped us tell a beautiful local story about Walton, and they created stunning on-brand digital assets that we can use for marketing campaigns and other efforts," said Scenic America President Mark Falzone.

JWC Studios is backed by the J.W. Couch Foundation, a Houston-based family foundation that supports programs focused on environmental conservation, historic preservation, wellness and mental health, and education. JWC Studios will continue its support of Scenic America by developing similar assets for other regional chapters in 2021. Nonprofits interested in applying for media production grants for additional projects may visit jwcfoundation.org/jwc-studios.

About Scenic America

Scenic America is the only national environmental nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the visual character and scenic beauty of America's parks, open spaces, neighborhoods, and transportation corridors. Learn more at scenic.org.

