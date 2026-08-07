Scenic Sotheby's Closes Record $24 Million Sale of Iconic Mont Blanc Estate

The property's value appreciation reflects concentrated demand for legacy assets. Originally sold for $14 million in 2020 and $18 million in 2022, Mont Blanc continues to outperform broader market trends.

"This home represents an opportunity that simply doesn't exist in today's market," said Lauren Boger of The Nick Phillips Group at Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer. "Our clients were drawn to Mont Blanc because of its scale, presence, and coveted gulf-front setting. Homes of this caliber are rare, and it is clear why this property sets the benchmark each time it changes hands."

Property Architecture and Design

Completed in 2019 and inspired by Greek Isles architecture, the six-bedroom residence features a specific set of high-value attributes:

Scale: Spans approximately 9,051 square feet across four levels.

Spans approximately 9,051 square feet across four levels. Frontage: Includes approximately 90 feet of private gulf-frontage.

Includes approximately 90 feet of private gulf-frontage. Design Elements: White stucco architecture with interiors curated by designer Robin Rains.

White stucco architecture with interiors curated by designer Robin Rains. Amenities: Two swimming pools and expansive terraces overlooking the water.

"Mont Blanc has become part of the story of luxury real estate along the Emerald Coast," Boger said. "Scenic Sotheby's International Realty was honored to introduce the home to the market in 2020, and it's incredibly rewarding to have brought it back into our network of clients for another record-breaking sale. It's a testament not only to the home itself, but to the enduring demand for truly exceptional beachfront properties."

The buyers, previously residents of a gated community, targeted the property for its combination of privacy and irreplaceable beachfront footprint. This shift highlights a market trend where ultra-high-net-worth individuals prioritize architectural significance and the autonomy of non-HOA properties. While regional market conditions have stabilized, landmark residences with proven legacies remain the most sought-after opportunities in the luxury sector. For more information on current Emerald Coast inventory, visit www.scenicsir.com.

SOURCE Scenic Sotheby's International Realty