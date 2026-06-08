Scenic Sotheby's International Realty Launches Sales for 3161 Olde Barrancas Residences in Pensacola

Positioned along Olde Barrancas Avenue near Bayou Chico, the boutique community will feature 16 thoughtfully designed luxury residences blending elevated coastal design with a walkable, marina-centric lifestyle. The project arrives as continued investment and redevelopment activity reshape the surrounding waterfront district, further enhancing the area's appeal for both primary and secondary homeowners.

Each residence at 3161 Olde Barrancas is designed with spacious open-concept floor plans, upscale finishes and architectural details intended to complement the surrounding maritime setting. Residences will feature approximately three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath layouts with bay and marina views, private parking and carefully curated outdoor spaces.

"These residences combine generous layouts, elevated design, and thoughtfully selected luxe finishes in a location rich with character and waterfront energy," said JP Birdwell, the listing agent for the development. "It's the kind of opportunity where buyers aren't just purchasing square footage — they're securing long-term value, quality, and a truly distinctive place to live."

Located just minutes from downtown Pensacola, the Pensacola Yacht Club and nearby marinas, the development is designed to appeal to buyers seeking a lock-and-leave coastal lifestyle with immediate access to boating, dining and waterfront recreation.

"For anyone who has ever dreamed of being only moments from stepping aboard their boat and heading out on the water, the price per square foot value is unmatched," Birdwell added.

The launch of 3161 Olde Barrancas reflects continued momentum within Pensacola's luxury housing market, particularly in waterfront-adjacent neighborhoods where walkability, marina access and lifestyle-driven development remain in high demand.

"We believe thoughtful growth should never come at the expense of the character and history that make Pensacola so special," said project developer Jane Birdwell. "There's a real opportunity to introduce elevated, well-considered development that complements the area's culture while meeting the growing demand from professionals and lifestyle-minded buyers who want to be part of this community."

For more information about 3161 Olde Barrancas, visit 3161OldeBarrancas.com.

About Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

Scenic Sotheby's International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 114 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers from Pensacola to Destin, on 30A and along the Forgotten Coast. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.7 billion in sales in 2025. For more information, visit scenicsir.com.

SOURCE Scenic Sotheby's International Realty