Alys Beach Residence Sets Historic $28 Million Sales Record

53 Sea Castle Alley Establishes New Benchmark for Luxury Real Estate Along 30A

ALYS BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A gulf-front residence at 53 Sea Castle Alley has sold for $28 million, establishing a new benchmark as the highest-recorded residential sale in Alys Beach history and one of the largest residential real estate sales ever recorded along Florida's Emerald Coast. To learn more about Scenic Sotheby's International Realty and its representation of exceptional properties across the Emerald Coast, visit ScenicSIR.com. All media available here is courtesy of Array Real Estate Media.

Along the pristine shores of Florida’s Emerald Coast, where architectural restraint meets sun-washed serenity, Alys Beach delivers its newest gulf-front jewel. Rising above a 53-foot expanse of private beachfront, this newly completed residence represents one of the most ambitious design collaborations ever undertaken in the community.

Represented by Brad Dahler of Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, the transaction marks the culmination of a vision that began in 2022 when Templeton Development acquired the gulf-front homesite for $9.475 million. At the time, that purchase represented the highest gulf-front lot sale in the market. Just over three years later, the completed residence has rewritten the record books once again.

The home entered the market in late 2025 with a $31.25 million asking price — a figure that represented uncharted territory for the open market along 30A. The sale illustrates a reality increasingly evident across the luxury sector: buyers are prepared to act when truly irreplaceable properties become available.

Designed by A Boheme Design under the direction of Darrell Russell and constructed by Gulfview Construction, the newly completed residence encompasses more than 5,100 square feet of interior living space, complemented by approximately 1,800 square feet of outdoor living areas. Positioned along 53 feet of private gulf frontage, the home was constructed entirely of solid concrete, including the roof system, and features a secluded courtyard pool, retractable walls of glass, a sculptural marble wine installation, a rooftop mosaic pool and expansive terraces designed to capture panoramic gulf views.

The record-setting sale comes as 30A continues to attract luxury buyers from across the country. Limited gulf-front inventory and growing demand for architecturally significant homes have helped elevate the market to new heights.

"There are very few places in the country where architecture, planning and location come together the way they do in Alys Beach, and buyers recognize that," Dahler said. "This sale reflects the continued strength of the community and the extraordinary demand for opportunities that may come along only once in a generation."

Widely recognized for its iconic white masonry architecture, walkable design and carefully curated town plan, Alys Beach continues to attract discerning buyers from across the United States. The sale of 53 Sea Castle Alley further reinforces its standing as one of the premier luxury residential communities in North America.

About Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

Scenic Sotheby's International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 114 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers from Pensacola to Destin, on 30A and along the Forgotten Coast. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.7 billion in sales in 2025. For more information, visit scenicsir.com.

SOURCE Scenic Sotheby's International Realty