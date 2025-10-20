Scenic Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Top-Producing Agent Anne Winicki to Its Esteemed Network

DESTIN, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce the addition of Anne Winicki, the No. 1 agent in WaterSound, Florida, and the No. 1 agent along the 30A/Panhandle region at her previous brokerage, to its distinguished roster of global real estate advisors.

A 25-year veteran of the 30A real estate market, Winicki brings unparalleled expertise, a sterling reputation, and a lifetime sales volume exceeding $796 million across 631 closed transactions. Her record-setting performance includes $86.7 million in sales volume in 2024 and $46.5 million year-to-date in 2025, underscoring her consistent leadership in luxury real estate across northwest Florida.

Originally from Carmel, Indiana, Winicki earned her B.S. in psychology from Purdue University before relocating to the Emerald Coast in 1995. "I love the 30A area; it's such a special place and way of life," she said. Her deep local knowledge and commitment to her clients have been the foundation of her success.

Winicki began her career with The St. Joe Company, where she worked exclusively in landmark coastal communities, including The Retreat, WaterColor, and WaterSound Beach. She later joined Beach Properties of Florida, which became part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, where she served for nearly two decades and rose to become the No. 2 agent in all of Florida for the brand.

Now leading the Anne Winicki Group under the Scenic Sotheby's International Realty banner, Winicki looks forward to the next chapter in her career with a brand that shares her dedication to quality, service, and global reach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne Winicki to Scenic Sotheby's International Realty. Her expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our brand and clients."

— Wes Madden, COO | Owner

"I've admired Anne and her work ethic over the past 20+ years. Her high level of service and dedication to her clients pair perfectly with our company and brand, and I'm ecstatic she is joining our team."

— Chris Abbott, Broker | Owner

"Anne's professionalism, reputation, and track record for results make her an ideal fit for Scenic Sotheby's International Realty. We're proud to welcome her to the team."

— Blake Morar, Broker | Owner

When not serving her clients, Anne enjoys spending time with her family, relaxing on the water, and caring for her beloved dogs. To learn more, visit anne.scenicsir.com.

Scenic Sotheby's International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 100 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers along 30A from Destin to Panama City Beach. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.4 billion in sales in 2024. For more information, visit scenicsir.com.

SOURCE Scenic Sotheby's International Realty