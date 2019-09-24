Scent-Blocking Protective Mailer from PAC Worldwide Wins Packaging Innovation Award

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noting the unique design, engineering and safety features of the company's scent-blocking protective mailer, an independent panel of judges named PAC Worldwide a winner in the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards hosted by Dow. Nearly 250 entries from more than 30 countries were submitted for the global competition.

Now in its 31st year, the event is the industry's longest-running independently judged packaging awards program. The judging panel consists of professionals from around the world in a wide range of fields, including design, engineering, retail, converting and academia.

"This year we received a record-breaking number of submissions for innovative, forward-thinking packaging designs from around the world," said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "Congratulations to all of the 2019 winners. I'm continually impressed by the world-class innovations that we see year after year."

PAC collaborated with Canadian distributor Crownhill Packaging Ltd. in bringing the cushioned, water-resistant mailer to market. Crownhill's Director of Strategy and Operations, Marc Hyman said "We knew when we sat down with PAC that we had to develop a customized solution that not only delivered optimal protection and safety, but also ease of fulfillment. They came back with innovative designs and engineering that checked every box."

With PAC's mailer, the scent of the mailed package is as undetectable as the contents. That's critically important for the e-commerce market in general and, more specifically, companies who ship goods such as cannabis, CBD oils, essential oils, potpourri or perfumes via mail or courier streams.

Made from barrier films to provide maximum odor-blocking protection, the mailers keep contents safe from external threats - whether environmental or human. Those safety measures include integrated child-deterrent zip closures as well as a permanent adhesive strip that seals the mailer and is tamper evident, adding an extra measure of security.

Food grade/FDA compliant, the package reflects the same look and feel as standard poly and bubble-lined mailers, lessening the threat of interference or pilfering. They can also be customized for each customer's unique requirements, including branding, desired odor barrier level, sizing, as well as unique features such as the option to include a hang hole in the design to enhance retail display. And, because the mailers require significantly less volume and material than traditional packaging, they can reduce shipping costs.

PAC Worldwide Executive Vice President of Sales John Taylor said, "Winning an award like this isn't possible without exceptional teamwork and collaboration - at every level. It's an honor to work with such a committed, innovative group of professionals."

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico and Malaysia.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd

(206)224-3550

michael@theshepherdgroup.com

SOURCE PAC Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.pac.com

