SCENTAIR® ADDS A NEW LINE OF INTRODUCTORY WHISPER HOME FRAGRANCE CARTRIDGES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, the global leader in the scent marketing industry for 30 years, has launched The Essentials Collection, featuring nine meticulously crafted fragrances for the Whisper HOME diffuser. Priced at $30 per cartridge, the Essentials Collection makes it easier for customers to bring professional-quality home fragrances into their daily lives.

Made with the same industry-leading, professional quality ingredients as ScentAir's other products, the collection fragrances include: Mandarin Woods, Vetiver Lime, Azure Coast, Driftwood Bay, Bergamot Tea, Lavender Dreams, Jasmine Garden, Beach Holiday, and Golden Orchid.

"At ScentAir, we wanted to give our customers, and those new to home scenting, a way to experience professional quality home fragrance while keeping the rising costs of living in mind," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce, Evin Ellis. "The Essentials Collection makes our catalog of pro-quality fragrances more accessible than ever before."

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

