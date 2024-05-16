SCENTAIR® ADDS TWO POPULAR ODOR-NEUTRALIZING FRAGRANCES TO ITS AUTO LINE-UP

Beating Odors on the Road Just Got Easier with Two New Professional Quality Auto Fragrances

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, the global leader in the scent marketing industry for 30 years, is adding two popular odor-neutralizing scents - Cannabis Neutralizer and Emerald Meadows with Pet Calming Complex - to its auto fragrance product line. Each auto fragrance pack contains three pre-scented discs that will last up to a full month, providing incredible fragrance on the go or in any small space.

Both fragrances use ScentAir's patented technology to neutralize odors at the molecular level, ensuring that your car or small space stays fresh and clean.

Cannabis Neutralizer removes smoke odors and leaves behind a fresh scent of white tea blended with light fruits and subtle amber.

removes smoke odors and leaves behind a fresh scent of white tea blended with light fruits and subtle amber. Emerald Meadows with Pet Calming Complex uses ScentAir's proprietary formula with engineered pheromone isolates and natural botanicals proven to promote a relaxing effect and reduce anxiety in dogs and cats. Emerald Meadows is a light, refreshing fragrance with notes of green apple and lemongrass layered with soothing lavender, warm solar amber and sandalwood.

"ScentAir's Cannabis Neutralizer and Emerald Meadows with Pet Calming Complex scents are game-changing additions to the auto fragrance line," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce Evin Ellis. "They're not just ideal for cars and RVs, but perfect for any compact space in need of odor neutralization and invigorating freshness. And, with a special focus on pet owners, ScentAir's portable version of Emerald Meadows creates a comforting environment for cats and dogs during travel or away from home."

To experience the new auto fragrances, visit ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

