SCENTAIR® CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SCENT MARKETING EXCELLENCE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, the global leader in innovative scent solutions for commercial and home use, is celebrating 30 years of scent marketing excellence. Serving customers in 109 countries, ScentAir delivers more than five billion scent impressions each year through its patented diffusers and professional quality fragrances. More than 50,000 brands worldwide rely on ScentAir to enhance commercial environments, reinforce brand values, and create memorable experiences. Additionally, its eCommerce home division transforms ordinary spaces with mood-enhancing fragrances, pet-calming scents and odor-neutralizing products.

ScentAir celebrates it's 30th birthday with an eye toward future growth and 30% off their eCommerce store at ScentAir.com.

"ScentAir was born from the challenge of adding scent to Disney attractions. Through the last 30 years, we've been committed to our pursuit of innovation, continually finding new ways to create, serve and enhance for our customers, communities, and employees," said ScentAir's CEO Brian Edwards. "With our strong financial base, we're well-positioned to continue expanding. Future growth is not just about expanding our market share, but about continually innovating and investing in our people. By fostering an inclusive culture of adaptability, resilience and diversity, we ensure that our company remains not only competitive but also a leader in our industry."

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS

Exceeding Safety Standards: ScentAir is committed to safety, adhering to and surpassing the International Fragrance Association's (IFRA) Code of Practice and additional global health and safety regulatory criteria. All fragrances are EPA registered.

Ensuring Fragrance Safety: To ensure fragrance safety, ScentAir requires suppliers to meet regulatory and safety standards on EVERY fragrance offered and all are scientifically confirmed through up to seven safety certification processes.

Promoting Sustainability: ScentAir's innovative shipping practices have reduced shipments by more than 1.2 million annually.

Environmental Stewardship: ScentAir's fragrance cartridges are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and recyclable after use. The Sustainable Fragrances line exclusively utilizes essential oils and sustainably sourced, naturally derived, and upcycled ingredients.

Fostering Corporate Culture: After being named The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for® in Charlotte in 2023, ScentAir received national honors in 2024. Companies are assessed on compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-like blend; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy and company performance.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

Inspired by a Disney Imagineer's Idea in 1994 to add scents to attractions, ScentAir was created to transform moments into magical memories. By 2000, the company was at the forefront of helping brands deliver innovative scenting experiences with impressive ROI. In 2019, ScentAir broadened its product range to include consumer-focused offerings, bringing professional-quality fragrances and advanced technology into homes. Today, ScentAir is the leading global provider of air purification and experiential fragrances for business and home.

To learn more or shop the sale, visit ScentAir.com .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 550+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com .

