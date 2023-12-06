SCENTAIR® INTRODUCES HOLIDAY HANGERS TO LIVEN UP FAUX DÉCOR

News provided by

ScentAir

06 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

Infused with ScentAir signature Pine Forest fragrance, Holiday Hangers add a fresh boost of pine to artificial trees, wreaths and more.  

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir, a trailblazer in scent marketing and home fragrance is giving artificial trees and holiday decor a freshly cut scent by introducing Holiday Hangers. Available online, these scented ornaments blend seamlessly into artificial greenery, while sprucing it up with ScentAir's classic Pine Forest fragrance.

Continue Reading
ScentAir Holiday Hangers add a boost of fresh, pine fragrance to artificial trees and more.
"Many families switch to artificial trees and decorations for convenience, but they really miss the smell of a freshly cut tree," said Logan Andres, Senior Vice President of Products and Marketing at ScentAir. "We're thrilled that Holiday Hangers will give people back the nostalgic fragrance of fresh pine and can bring that extra special touch of holiday magic into their homes."

Ideal additions to trees, wreaths and garlands, Holiday Hangers keep faux foliage smelling fresh for up to 30 days. Other benefits of this must-have holiday accessory include:

Mess-Free Fragrance: With Holiday Hangers, there's no need to touch fragrance reeds. The mess-free design ensures a hassle-free aromatic experience.

Simply Self-Hanging: Featuring a built-in decorative hanger, they easily attach to branches and limbs. No additional hooks or strings needed.

Unparalleled Quality: Infused with ScentAir's best-selling, professional-quality fragrance Pine Forest.

Elegantly Festive: With a simple, yet festive design, Holiday Hangers are artfully crafted to complement other tree ornaments.

Make this holiday season memorable with ScentAir's Holiday Hangers and keep guests guessing. Holiday Hangers are available at ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

SOURCE ScentAir

